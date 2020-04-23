'I’ll bomb you, I’ll come back with an army' said man charged in burglary spree

AN INTRUDER in a hi-vis jacket claimed during a spree of home burglaries that he was out “after housebreakers”, then threatened a resident who challenged him: “I’ll bomb you, I’ll come back with an army,” a court heard.

James Farrell (37) was apprehended on suspicion of being the intruder when he “deliberately” coughed on a garda and said he was Covid-19 positive in a ruse to avoid arrest, it is further alleged.

Judge Paula Murphy refused to grant him bail when he appeared in court charged over seven burglary incidents that happened in the space of an hour in a Dublin suburb in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mr Farrell, with an address at a city centre hostel, is charged with nine offences - five burglaries, two attempted burglaries, one count of unauthorised taking of a vehicle and one of assaulting a garda.

Detective Garda Daniel Sweetman told Dublin District Court all of the alleged offences took place within the space of about an hour in Ballyfermot on April 22. It was a series of crimes in a spree, all consecutive to each other in a short time frame, he said.

One householder at Oranmore Road heard his front door open and close and when he looked out his window he saw a man standing in a neighbour’s garden and he “appeared to be out of it.”

He described a very small man wearing a black clothes and a luminous green sleeveless jacket. This clothing and description closely matched the accused when he was later arrested, the garda said.

The resident saw a man driving away in a car that had been stolen from a neighbour’s house - the keys had been stolen inside.

A man alleged to have been the accused was seen attempting to break into a house at Claddagh Road, wearing a high-vis vest.

A 78-year-old woman living at Claddagh Road heard a noise and went downstairs to find a man rummaging through property in her living room.

He shouted aggressively at her: “where’s the f**king money?” and she was in a considerable amount of fear, Det Gda Sweetman continued.

Another woman who went out to investigate a noise saw the stolen car parked, with the engine running. A man walked down the road and said “I’m after housebreakers”. She described him as “dodgy-looking, shifty looking” with big red eyes and stubble.

When she challenged him, he threw a hard object at her face, which turned out to be a stolen wallet, then continued to threaten her, saying: “You don’t know who I am, I’ll bomb you, I’ll come back with an army.”

Another resident heard an intruder and a voice shouted: “get back up them f**king stairs.” The man got into the car and reversed it at speed. A woman said he deliberately reversed the car towards her adult children, and her husband pushed them.

It crashed into a parked car, which was “totally destroyed” and written off, Det Gda Sweetman said.

The man allegedly told a resident “I’ll smash your teeth in” before taking a stolen pair of runners from the car and running off.

When the accused was encountered by gardai close to Oranmore Road later, he was in possession of a €50 note and change, a bank card and a pair of runners that had been stolen from a house at Oranmore Road. He was seen discarding a luminous green sleeveless jacket, Det Gda Sweetman said.

While he was being searched, Mr Farrell allegedly “indicated he was Covid-19 positive” and coughed on a garda’s chest and arms.

It was alleged he did this again as he was being put in a patrol van. The garda was of the view this was done deliberately.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said the accused was presumed innocent, the garda’s case was based mainly on identification from a description, and there had been no identity parade. He was not actually infected, she said.

Det Gda Sweetman said Mr Farrell admitted 24 hours later he had never been diagnosed. He was “reasonably satisfied” with this as the accused was not displaying symptoms but the garda he allegedly assaulted had had “huge anxiety” over it.

The accused has said it was a “ruse to put the gardai off arresting him.”

Judge Murphy said the bail objections were well-founded and remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on April 30.

