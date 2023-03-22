| 10.4°C Dublin

‘If you take away the computer evidence, my fear is there’s not enough to say he killed my father’

Daughter of ‘Mr Moonlight’ left ‘angry and disgusted’ over bombshell Supreme Court ruling

Michelle Ryan hopes the computer evidence will ultimately be found to be admissible. Photo: Collins Court Expand
Michelle Ryan with her father, Bobby Ryan Expand
Patrick Quirke is serving a life sentence imposed after his conviction in 2019 for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Twenty-four hours on from the Supreme Court ruling, Michelle Ryan was still in a state of shock, anger and disgust.

The seven-judge court found on Monday that the seizure of a computer from the home of farmer Patrick Quirke (54), the man convicted of murdering her father Bobby Ryan (52), was unlawful.

