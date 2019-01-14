A public inquiry into the fitness to practice of a radiographer registered with the Health and Social Care Professionals Council (CORU) has started after allegations of misconduct from a patient in the United Kingdom.

A public inquiry into the fitness to practice of a radiographer registered with the Health and Social Care Professionals Council (CORU) has started after allegations of misconduct from a patient in the United Kingdom.

'If I had sex with an English girl, I would die' - Radiographer alleged to have made inappropriate comments to patient

Filipino national William Santos (43) is alleged to have made inappropriate comments to a woman - referred to as patient A to protect her anonymity - before later contacting her on social media in January 2016.

The woman was attending an MRI scan of her bowel when the incident is alleged to have happened.

During opening remarks from Eoghan O’Sullivan, legal counsel for CORU, who regulate health and social work professionals in Ireland, he described details of the complaint made.

Mr Santos, who did not attend the meeting at CORU’s Dublin office, is alleged to have told patient A: "Can I tell you a secret? I want to have sex with an English girl. If I had sex with an English girl, I would die".

"He then sent patient A a private message on Facebook saying 'hi patient A I apologise for what happened today I hope you aren’t going to hate me,'" the inquiry heard.

A number of witnesses, including two police officers and employees from InHeath Limited where Mr Santos worked when the complaint was made, are set to give evidence today via video link.

The inquiry has so far heard that Mr Santos trained as a radiographer in the Philippines and previously worked in a number of countries including Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

It is not known whether Mr Santos worked in Ireland despite being registered with the health professionals regulatory body.

Following an inquiry by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) in the United Kingdom, Mr Santos was subsequently struck off the register.

The CORU inquiry is currently ongoing with an outcome expected later today.

Online Editors