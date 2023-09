‘If I could switch places with Ailbhe, I would’ – man who gave girlfriend cocaine and ecstasy before she died of brain bleed

Ailbhe Smith suffered a fatal bleed in her brain after the first time she ever took cocaine and ecstasy, drugs which were given to her by Glen Burke

Glen Burke of Rigewood Square, Swords, leaving the Dublin District Coroner's Court after giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Ailbhe Smith (26) from Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Photo: Collins

Seán McCárthaigh Today at 18:25