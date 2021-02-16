| 9.6°C Dublin

Identities of $2m bitcoin theft victims still being sought by authorities

Just four injured parties have come forward after funds were handed over to gardaí in 2019

Conor Freeman was imprisoned for three years for his role in the online theft of more than $2 worth of Bitcoin Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Robin Schiller

Authorities are still attempting to identify all of the victims of a multi-million dollar crypto currency theft involving a young Dublin man, the High Court has heard.

Conor Freeman (21) was part of a group known as ‘The Community’ who were involved in the transnational stealing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2018.

Last year he was imprisoned for three years at Dublin Circuit Court in relation to the theft and avoided being extradited to the US where he faced a maximum 108-year prison term.

