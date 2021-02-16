Identities of $2m bitcoin theft victims still being sought by authorities

Authorities are still attempting to identify all of the victims of a multi-million dollar crypto currency theft involving a young Dublin man, the High Court has heard.

Conor Freeman (21) was part of a group known as ‘The Community’ who were involved in the transnational stealing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2018.

Last year he was imprisoned for three years at Dublin Circuit Court in relation to the theft and avoided being extradited to the US where he faced a maximum 108-year prison term.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are currently taking a proceeds of crime case against him and in December secured orders for the seizure and detention of the $2m (€1.69m) worth of cryptocurrency.

The funds were initially handed over to gardaí after Freeman was arrested at his south Dublin home in 2019.

Yesterday, the High Court was told that authorities are still attempting to establish who owns the cryptocurrency seized in Ireland and that there are currently four injured parties.

Grainne O’Neill BL, for the bureau, said that the CAB is engaging with US authorities to determine the owners.

She said that the Bureau is expecting “a substantive response” from US officials in the near future.

Solicitor Michael Staines, for one of the injured parties living in the US, said that his client has suffered a huge loss and was “very, very anxious” that the matter be dealt with.

He asked that this happen “sooner rather than later” and that it is dealt with in the Irish court rather than in the US.

Ms O’Neill said that, while this individual suffered a substantial loss, the four injured parties are not the only people who were victims of this crime.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens queried if there may be other claimants connected to this case, and the court heard it was not yet possible to say who at this stage.

The assets are still in the form of Bitcoin and being held in a wallet controlled by the bureau, the court heard.

Justice Owens remarked that there is “a risk” to keeping the funds in their current form. The matter was adjourned to next month.

Conor Freeman, of Glenageary, Dublin, previously pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2m (€1.69m) worth of cryptocurrency in May 2018.

He was part of a group of hackers known as ‘The Community’ who carried out the multi-million dollar scam by using a form of scam called “Sim hi-jacking”.

The crime allows the hackers access to their victims’ calls and SMS, which in turn through two-factor authentication gives access to their email, iCloud storage and ultimately their crypto-currency exchange account.

Freeman was one of six people originally charged with the 15 count indictment in the US including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In May 2019, Freeman was arrested in Dún Laoghaire on foot of a US warrant. The request was withdrawn after he entered his guilty plea at Dublin Circuit Court.

A plea agreement filed for one of Freeman’s co-conspirators last year, Florida man Ricky Handschumacher, stated that the American was involved in the theft of cryptocurrency which at the time was valued at over $7m.