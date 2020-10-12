Ian Bailey profile: The journalist, poet and murder suspect maintains his life has been rendered ‘a nightmare’

IAN Bailey relocated to Ireland in 1991 to fulfil his dream of building a new life.

Like many English men before him, two trips to Ireland had captured his imagination and he dreamed of forging a new life in a scenic location where he could indulge his passions for literature, nature, music and the arts.

The 63-year-old readily admitted that his dream was transformed into a nightmare after 1996 when he was first associated with the Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39).

The pretty French mother of one was found beaten to death by a laneway leading to her isolated holiday home at Toormore outside Schull in west Cork on December 23 1996.

She had apparently tried to flee from an intruder at her remote holiday home.

Twice arrested by gardaí for questioning, Mr Bailey was released without charge on both occasions in 1997 and 1998.

He vehemently protested his innocence and, later, claimed that sinister attempts were made to frame him for the brutal crime.

Mr Bailey said that, since 1997, his life in west Cork was rendered “a nightmare” and “torture” through being wrongly associated with the killing.

“I have been bonfired,” he simply said.

Ian Bailey was born in Manchester to middle-class parents in 1957. The family relocated south and he attended Gloucester Grammar School before deciding on a career in journalism.

He trained in Gloucester where he eventually worked for five years for a freelance agency. He then operated his own freelance agency in Cheltenham where his work appeared in a range of British publications from The Times, The Sunday Times and The Daily Telegraph to The Sunday Mirror as well as regional radio and TV stations.

For around five years, he was based in Cheltenham. He was married to a fellow journalist, Sara Limbrick, for five years.

However, when the marriage failed Mr Bailey tired of life in the UK and the unrelenting demands of freelance work.

He decided to start afresh in Ireland having been enchanted by the country on two previous visits.

In 1991, he moved to west Cork where he undertook odd jobs. He settled permanently in Schull, west Cork after a brief spell in Wicklow and Waterford.

While working part-time in a fish factory in Schull he met Welsh-born artist Jules Thomas, when she called to buy fish.

In early 1992, they became an item and have been together since then. During this time, Mr Bailey developed an interest in Irish music and culture and began referring to himself by the Gaelic version of his name, Eoin Ó Baille.

He learned to play the bodhrán, wrote poetry, visited Irish festivals on Cape Clear island and worked in the organic vegetable patch by Ms Thomas' home.

He also worked as a New Age landscape gardener, modelling gardens using naturally occurring resources such as driftwood and sea rock.

Later, he would operate a stall at west Cork farmers markets. In 1995, Mr Bailey began making efforts to resurrect his journalistic career, supplying items to both the Cork Examiner (now Irish Examiner) and The Southern Star.

When Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed on December 23, 1996, Mr Bailey supplied material in the following days to a host of Irish, British and French publications.

However, he was arrested on February 10, 1997, for questioning in relation to the killing but was released without charge.

He was arrested a second time, on January 27 1998, but was again released without charge. Since 1998, Mr Bailey has not left Ireland.

In 2001, he appeared before the district court in relation to an incident of domestic violence against Ms Thomas. Mr Bailey later spoke of his “deep shame” over an attack that resulted in Ms Thomas receiving medical treatment for facial injuries.

In 2003, he fought eight major libel actions against Irish and British newspapers over their coverage of the du Plantier case amid claims that they had effectively branded him as the murderer.

They were vehemently contested by the newspapers. He lost six of the eight actions but was successful in two as Mr Bailey claimed he was now a pariah in west Cork.

Media reports of the sensational two-week hearing made headlines worldwide. That libel trial heard there were a total of three incidents of domestic violence by Mr Bailey against Ms Thomas - in one he struck her with a crutch.

He later blamed his actions on the combination of strong painkillers and alcohol.

A High Court appeal taken by Mr Bailey three years later was settled without payment of damages before, at the request of the du Plantier family in 2007, Paris-based Magistrate Patrick Gachon opened a French inquiry into the killing.

That move came after it was effectively admitted there was no prospect of any prosecution in Ireland. In 2001, a special report by an official at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) found no basis for any charge against Mr Bailey.

The new French investigation included the exhumation of Ms du Plantier's remains in France, new forensic and DNA tests and full access to the garda murder file.

French detectives visited Ireland to interview witnesses on a number of occasions and Mr Gachon sought the extradition of Mr Bailey to France in 2010.

This was unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court in 2012. A second extradition attempt in 2017 never made it beyond the High Court.

Mr Bailey's concern at the European Arrest Warrant issued by the French being enforced elsewhere prevented him attending his mother's funeral in the UK several years ago.

The freelance journalist has since qualified as a lawyer, having studied at University College Cork since 2007.

In 2017, Mr Bailey published his first book of poetry, The West Cork Way, and was invited to deliver readings from it at Electric Picnic.

A second volume of poetry, A John Wayne State of Mind, was published in 2019 shortly after he was convicted, in absentia, by a Paris court of the murder of Ms du Plantier.

Mr Bailey dismissed the French proceedings as “a farce” and “a show trial”, claiming he was convicted before the proceedings opened.

That Paris conviction - for which the French court imposed a 25-year prison term - is now the basis of the third extradition proceedings before the Irish courts.

In response, Mr Bailey signalled a case to the European Court of Human Rights over his treatment by the French authorities.

Next year, two major documentaries on Mr Bailey and the du Plantier case will be released - one by award-winning Irish director Jim Sheridan, who hopes to have his production premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the US next January.

The second documentary is being produced by Netflix.