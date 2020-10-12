| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ian Bailey profile: The journalist, poet and murder suspect maintains his life has been rendered ‘a nightmare’

Since being questioned following the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996, the west-Cork resident has never been far from the public eye

Ian Bailey arrives at the High Court, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Ian Bailey arrives at the High Court, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ian Bailey arrives at the High Court, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Ian Bailey arrives at the High Court, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

IAN Bailey relocated to Ireland in 1991 to fulfil his dream of building a new life.

Like many English men before him, two trips to Ireland had captured his imagination and he dreamed of forging a new life in a scenic location where he could indulge his passions for literature, nature, music and the arts.

The 63-year-old readily admitted that his dream was transformed into a nightmare after 1996 when he was first associated with the Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39).

Related Content