Ian Bailey ordered to pay €115,000 compensation to family of murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier

FORMER journalist Ian Bailey has been ordered to pay €115,000 in compensation to the family of murdered French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey (62) was convicted of the murder of Ms du Plantier (39) by a Paris court last month, and sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment. He has consistently denied the charges, and did not attend the week-long trial.

Sophie's son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud arrives at a Paris courthouse

A civil judgment lodged by Judge Frédérique Aline on 11 June says Mr Bailey is “entirely responsible” for the "personal injury” suffered by Ms du Plantier’s family.

It describes Mr Bailey as “on the run” and “wanted”, and says the civil action results from “actual and certain” personal injury to the family, “resulting directly from the acts for which Mr Bailey was convicted”.

Mr Bailey is ordered to pay €25,000 to each of Ms du Plantier’s parents, Marguerite and Georges Bouniol, and to her son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud. He is to pay €10,000 to each of her brothers, Bertrand and Stéphane Bouniol, and to her aunt, Marie Madeleine Opalka. And to her uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, he must pay €5,000.

A spokesperson said the court's decision was made “autonomously”, and based on applications made by the family and supporting documents.

Murdered: Sophie was found dead near her holiday home

Ms du Plantier was beaten to death at her holiday home in Toormore, near Schull, in west Cork, just before Christmas 1996.

Nobody was convicted of the murder in Ireland due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The French case was the result of 23 years of campaigning by Ms du Plantier’s family, who made a criminal complaint to the French authorities in 1997. Under French law, civil parties can file a complaint in a criminal case, which must then be officially investigated by public prosecutors.

Mr Bailey’s lawyer, Frank Buttimer, called the conviction a “grotesque miscarriage of justice” and that the French justice system had “pre-determined” his client’s guilt.

