‘I wish mammy never met him’ – Daughter (12) of Jasmine McMonagle who was beaten and strangled to death says killer ‘ruined our lives’

The mother of Jasmine McMonagle, who was brutally beaten to death by her “on and off” partner in her own home, has told how she relives the killing and wonders if her daughter called out for her family before she died.

In a separate victim impact statement read to the court, Ms McMonagle’s daughter, who is now 12, said: “I wish mammy had never ever met him. He has ruined our lives and we can never get mammy back.”

