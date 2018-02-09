A DUBLIN student has been remanded on bail pending sentence for threatening to kill two gardai while they were surrounded by an angry gang who filmed the “appalling” incident.

A DUBLIN student has been remanded on bail pending sentence for threatening to kill two gardai while they were surrounded by an angry gang who filmed the “appalling” incident.

'I will kill you, f*cking kill you stone dead' - Student warned he may face jail for threatening two gardai

Dave Tumama, aged 18, with an address at Belgree Boulevard, Tyrellstown, Dublin, shouted, “I will kill you, fucking kill you stone dead, stone dead” while about 15 other youths tried to help him escape and made videos on their phones.

He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the two gardai on March 23 last year. The case was heard at the Dublin Children’s Court because the boy was aged 17 and a juvenile at the time but Judge John O’Connor noted the teen was no longer a minor and he said the youth would be treated as an adult.

He also warned that he was facing a possible jail sentence. Garda Sergeant Louise McHugh told the court during the incident at Belgree Boulevard that Garda Dave Shorthouse and Garda Peter Foley had been on patrol when a group of 15 males were spotted causing a disturbance.

The group continued shouting at the gardai and were very abusive, the court heard. Garda Shorthouse identified the accused and went to his house to speak to his mother. The teen became aggressive to the Garda who then went arrest him under the Public Order Act. However, the teen resisted and there was a struggle. The rest of the group arrived at the house and surrounded the two gardai and began to push and pull them trying to release the accused.

The court heard the officers were coming under “immense pressure” and radioed for assistance. Tumama continued resisting aggressively and told the gardai “I will kill you, fucking kill you stone dead, stone dead”. The gardai feared for their lives and were forced to use their incapacitant sprays on the gang while the teen fled.

Garda Sergeant McHugh said that a number of people at the scene had taken footage on their mobile phones. The youth’s home was searched by gardai six days later and a number of the phones with the recorded footage were seized.

Defence solicitor Paula Egan asked the court to note that the boy was aged 17 at the time and has completed secondary school. He has commenced a health and fitness course. He also played soccer and had a chance of getting a scholarship in the USA.

The youth, who was accompanied to court by his mother, had one previous conviction for a theft offence and was extremely apologetic, the court was told. Ms Egan said he fully understood the seriousness of the offence.

Judge O’Connor described the incident as “absolutely appalling” and adjourned sentencing until April to allow time for a probation report on the youth to be prepared.

Online Editors