‘I was vulnerable and defenceless’ – survivor speaks out as man who raped her at house party is jailed

Ciara Mangan waived her right to anonymity as Shane Noonan was sentenced to seven years in jailMayo man Noonan (28) attacked her at a party in Castlebar more than 10 years ago

Ciara Mangan, who has waived her anonymity, speaking to the media outside the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon. Pic: Collins Courts

Fiona Ferguson Today at 15:20