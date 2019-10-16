I was too drunk to consent, says alleged rape victim

An alleged rape victim has told a Central Criminal Court jury she was "blind drunk" when two men had sex with her.

The woman was a student at a college in Co Donegal when she was allegedly raped by the two defendants in February 2015. The men have pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping the woman in a town in the county.

The defendants are now aged 29 and 33 and are residents of Donegal. The complainant is now aged in her 20s.

She told Seamus Clarke SC, prosecuting, she and a female friend had spent the night at a "student night" in a local pub and nightclub.

The woman said when they left the nightclub she was "very intoxicated".

She said they were walking home when they came across two men in a parked car. The woman said her friend spoke to the men and then told her: "We're gonna get a lift home."

The complainant said they drove for about 10 minutes before entering an apartment.

"I remember being quite drunk and staggering up the stairs, I couldn't walk properly," she told the jury.

Video footage, taken on a mobile phone by the complainant's friend, shows a woman falling on the bathroom floor, exposing her underwear, before two men hold her up.

The complainant identified herself on the footage and told the court it showed both men carrying her to the bedroom.

She said she remembers lying on a bed and someone heavy on her and then something inside her vagina.

"I was half way between sleep and drunkenness. I didn't know if it was a dream or it was actually happening. I was just so drunk.

"In terms of consenting, I in no way did consent to having sex with these men or to them touching me or coming near me in any intimate way."

Cross-examined over a statement to gardaí by her friend that the complainant was "definitely awake at least for the first half of the time" she was "with a man", the witness said: "I may have been awake but I was also blind drunk."

The trial continues.

