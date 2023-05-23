‘I was suffocating from the pain’ – survivor on long road to justice as abuser jailed after 18 years

Now 34, Tara Kelly urges others to end their silence

Tara Kelly released a photo of herself when she was 17. At the time she was being abused by Michael King who has been jailed for six-and-a-half years

Eavan Murray

A woman who saw her abuser jailed last week has appealed to other women and girls to break their silence and hold predators to account.