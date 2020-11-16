‘I was shivering going into court’ – granny who spent years fighting injury claim

A grandmother who spent nearly three years defending a personal injury claim has spoken out about her “traumatic experience”.

The 77-year-old woman was called into her local garda station after a man claimed she hit him with her car while reversing out of a parking space in 2017.

It transpired that no impact took place and the case was dismissed in court recently, and while she’s happy “justice was done”, the woman wants to highlight the stress she suffered in the hope that “nobody else will go through what I went through”.

“I was shivering going into that barracks and that court,” she told the Irish Independent.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I didn’t think at my age that I’d end up in a witness box in court having to give evidence. It was a very draining process.”

The court heard how on the day of the alleged incident she ended up driving the claimant home as it was raining heavily and he had no coat.

“Looking back now, I was naive,” she said, “but the judge described it as a ‘magnanimous gesture’ and I suppose it was the mammy in me coming out.”

The woman was reversing her car and the man was behind the vehicle so she pressed the brakes. There was no contact.

The man started to complain about a pain in his forearm, so she got out of the car and they had a conversation.

“He said he had to go wait for the bus, but it was an awful day and he had no coat so I asked him where he lived and offered to bring him home. We just chatted generally and he made out he had a very tragic life.

“I worked as a nurse all my life so when I stopped to let him off I asked him to roll up his sleeve so I could take a look, but there was no mark or anything there, and that was that, I thought no more of it.”

Four months later, she received a call and was asked to give evidence at her local garda station because a man had alleged she knocked him down in a car park.

“I was absolutely speechless. I went straight in and told the guard exactly what had happened. He said the man had been into the barracks twice and the first time he claimed it was his right arm, but the next day it was his left arm.

“It was a nightmare, it’s the only way I could describe it. Our insurance went from €486 to €1,286 and the no claims bonus was gone.”

After she explained what happened to her insurer, Aviva, they decided to fight the case.

“The last thing I wanted was to go to court, but I couldn’t have lived with myself if I didn’t as I knew there was nothing wrong with him,” she said.

“We’ve four children, but I didn’t tell them a thing until it was all over. It was a very heavy burden for the last few years.

“We read about these types of cases every day in the news and I want to highlight what’s wrong with the system”.

Aviva refunded the difference in her premium after the case was thrown out and the no claims discount was reinstated.

Rob Smyth, head of the company’s investigations unit, said: “Unfortunately, in all of these cases there is a victim and we have a duty of care to protect our motor insurance customers and defend cases like this.

“Our customers have to deal with the subsequent ordeal of attending at the court to clear their good name. We will continue to report concerns to An Garda Siochana.”

