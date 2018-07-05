'I was fearful for my safety' - former K Club manager tells courts he was punched in row over call girls remarks

A former manager at the K Club who alleges he was threatened at Punchestown Races, by a man saying respected business tycoon Dr Michael Smurfit had not forgotten statements he made about call girls, has told the High Court he was fearful for his safety afterwards.

A former manager at the K Club who alleges he was threatened at Punchestown Races, by a man saying respected business tycoon Dr Michael Smurfit had not forgotten statements he made about call girls, has told the High Court he was fearful for his safety afterwards.

Peter Curran was the catering manager at the K Club between September 1997 and October 1998 when he claims he was forced to leave. He later brought an unfair dismissal case which was settled in March 1999.

Earlier today, he told the High Court he felt the incident at Punchestown was a threat to his living.

"I was fearful for my safety. I felt it was a threat to where I was living. I started to lock the window and doors, I double checked," he said in evidence.

Mr Curran who lives in Cahirciveen, Co Kerry said he also put a knife in his drawer.

"I took the threat from Dr Smurfit, from the messenger that anything was possible," he added.

The former K Club catering manager was giving evidence in the second day of his action against his former employer the K Club resort, Straffan, Co Kildare. Dr Michael Smurfit and K Club resort superintendent Gerry Byrne.

Mr Curran has claimed on May 7, 2011, his way was blocked in the toilets at Punchestown Races and Mr Byrne allegedly said "Dr Smurfit has not forgotten the statements about him and the call girls. Dr Smurfit knows where to find you and this is not over."

All three defendants deny the claims. Mr Smurfit and the K Club further deny the incident took place but say if it did, Mr Byrne did not act on their behalf or on their instructions. Mr Byrne has denied all claims.

Peter Curran in his legal action has claimed the alleged motive behind the encounter with the K-Club resort superintendent in 2011 was a reference to another case he had previously settled relating to his K Club employment in which he referred in a document to call girls being given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

In evidence today, Mr Curran said he was shell shocked and tearful after the encounter at Punchestown Races and his mind began to shut down.

“I made no statements about him and call girls. “ he said.

Mr Curran said he did not know how he got back home and it was like a nightmare.

Mr Curran was catering manager at the K Club between September 1997 and October 1998 when he claims he was forced to leave and later brought an unfair dismissal case which was settled in March 1999.

Mr Curran later brought High Court proceedings claiming alleged breach to his constitutional right to his good name and to earn a livelihood.

During the run up to that case in replies to written questions and particulars, relating to alleged financial irregularities he had allegedly uncovered at the K Club, Mr Curran made reference to call girls, sometimes sourced abroad were given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

It is also claimed he referred in answers to particulars that the owners of apartments unknowingly received rental income from The K Club as a result of call girls using the apartments.

Those High Court proceedings were settled and it is claimed it was an implied term of the agreement Mr Curran would not be threatened, harassed or intimidated in any manner.

The case before Mr Justice Anthony Barr continues.

