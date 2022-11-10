‘I was crying with pain’ – computer analyst sues claiming he slipped on ice at Garda HQ during ‘Beast from the East’

A retired computer analyst with the gardaí, who claims he hurt his shoulder after allegedly slipping on snow and ice on a path at the Garda HQ Phoenix Park, has sued in the High Court.

Coleman Connolly has sued his former employer, Accenture Ltd, with offices at Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin, along with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice , Equality and Law Reform, over the accident in 2018.

The court heard he went to work early at the Garda Headquarters as the “Beast from the East” hit Ireland covering the country in ice and snow four years ago.

“I had to walk gingerly. I took my time”, he told the court.

“There was a lot of snow and ice underfoot. I was walking very, very slow. I slipped pure and simple.

“I put my left arm out as I landed. I took the full force of the fall on my shoulder,” he said.

He told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds: “I got up. I was crying with pain. It was so severe.”

Mr Connolly, under cross examination, agreed he was wearing black slip-on formal type shoes with a smooth leather sole at the time.

Mr Connolly (62), who has since retired and is from College Rise, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath has sued over the injuries he sustained as a result of the fall on February 28, 2018.

It is claimed that after making his way through the main gate at Garda Headquarters, while on his way to the building where he worked, he slipped on what he claimed was compacted ice and snow on the pathway.

It is claimed there was a failure to have regard to the fact that poor weather conditions had been forecast and to take appropriate steps to ensure that visitors to the premises could gain access in safety.

It is further claimed there was a failure to provide a safe access to and egress from the premises and a failure to warn Mr Connolly of the alleged danger.

All the claims are denied.

It is contended there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr Connolly who it is claimed failed to keep any proper lookout and allegedly failed to exercise any or any reasonable care for his own safety.

Opening the case Sara Phelan SC, instructed by Anjana Hanratty solicitor, told the court Mr Connolly had an MRI later which showed he had suffered an acute tendon tear and he had to have surgery on the shoulder and wear a sling for four weeks.

In his evidence Mr Connolly said he had overseen a systems update on February 27 and drove in from home the next morning to check it had updated successfully.

“I felt I really needed to get in on site,” he said.

He said after the fall he dusted himself off and went to work and visited a doctor a few days later. He said since the fall he has not had “a complete night’s sleep because of pain in my shoulder.”

Gerard M Clarke SC, for the State parties, put it to Mr Connolly that workmen had started to salt the outer part of the HQ grounds at 7am but had not got to the inner part of the Garda HQ. Mr Connolly said he had not seen them.

The case continues tomorrow