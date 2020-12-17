‘I was angry’ says man convicted of naming teenage girl’s killer on Twitter

A MAN who admitted naming a teenage schoolgirl’s young murderer on Twitter said he did so because “he has daughters himself and was angry.”

Glen Dunphy (35) of Lartigue Village, Listowel, Co Kerry came before Listowel District Court charged with contravening sections of the Children Act 2001, that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

Mr Dunphy was charged with that or about June 20, 2019, that he published the name of a child in proceedings before the Central Criminal Court, on his Twitter account.

Mr Dunphy has previously appeared before Listowel District Court where jurisdiction to hear the case was accepted. He appeared again yesterday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Garda Adrian Gildea told the court that Mr Dunphy had given the name of the defendant in a thread on Twitter.

In evidence, he said that Mr Dunphy has searched online to find out the name by putting the name of a radio station and the alias of the one of the boys to find it. He then shared it on a thread of posts in a Twitter conversation about the names of the murderers in the case.

The post contained nothing else, only his name.

Solicitor for Mr Dunphy, Pat Mann, said that his client was co-operative and had apologised for what he had done. He told gardaí he published the name as he has daughters and was angry.

He said he was not aware of the judge’s order in the case. He also said that Mr Dunphy had not started the conversation on Twitter and had only contributed to it.

Mr Mann said that the incident and the appearance in court has been ‘very stressful’ for his client.

Judge David Waters said that the offence is very serious, and that Mr Dunphy knew he was doing something he should not do.

“A marker has to be laid down for this type of behaviour... It is too serious not to get a conviction,” he said.

Judge Waters convicted and fined Mr Dunphy €600.

The court heard he is one of several individuals charged with similar offences across the country following an extensive garda investigation, and Mr Dunphy is the second or third to have the case finalised.

