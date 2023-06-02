‘I was a good tenant who didn’t deserve this’ – woman illegally evicted by company connected to landlord Marc Godart wins court action

Luxembourg-born landlord Mark Godart is a director of 56 companies in Ireland, many related to rentals and real estate

Amy Molloy

A company connected to landlord Marc Godart has been ordered by a court to pay €15,400 to a tenant who experienced a “horrendous” eviction.