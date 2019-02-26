A MOTHER who lost her beloved son in an horrific road tragedy has launched a campaign for a special accident scene possessions register after admitting she was heartbroken by the loss of some of his key belongings after the fatal collision.

'I wanted to keep his phone as a reminder of him' - mother of man killed in crash involving drink-driver calls for possessions register

Christina Donnelly said she spent days after the fatal accident which claimed the life of her son Brendan (24) combing fields by the Cork site where the tragedy occurred in a bid to find his mobile phone and keys.

It was only months later she realised that her son's phone and keys had been recovered from the scene by Gardaí - but were later somehow lost in transfer between Gardaí, the Cork hospital where her son was taken and the undertaker who handled his remains.

"I understand that the loss of Brendan's Nokia phone and keys was entirely accidental," she said.

"But I so wanted to find his phone and keep it as a reminder of him."

"I had spent hours on my hands and knees searching the roadside and fields by the accident site because I was convinced the phone had been thrown from the car and not recovered."

It was only months later that Christina became aware that items belonging to Brendan had in fact been recovered from the scene.

However, when she attempted to trace them between the Gardaí, the Cork hospital and the undertaker it emerged that they had been apparently misplaced and lost.

Correspondence she subsequently received from the hospital confirmed the belongings were with him when he arrived after the accident.

But because there was no possessions register, it was impossible to trace where they had subsequently gone.

"It may seem like a small thing but it meant so much to me to get Brendan's phone," she said.

"For a family grieving the loss of a loved one, such small things can make all the difference in easing your pain and offering a little comfort."

"It is one little thing to try to ease the heartache."

Now, Christina said she wants a special possessions register to operate as standard between Gardaí, hospitals, coroner's offices and undertakers when dealing with accidents.

"If an item is recovered from an accident scene it should be registered, detailed and then signed for so that it can be traced by loved ones afterwards."

"My concern is that I may not be the only person who has lost items belonging to a loved one in such circumstances."

The mother of two said she was "overwhelmed" with kindness by Gardaí, hospital staff, coroner's officials and the undertaker in searching in vain for Brendan's items.

Eventually, the mobile phone company involved kindly issued Christina with a duplicate SIM so that she could access her son's voicemail.

The young man died in a head-on collision outside Cork on October 26 2009.

Brendan's best friend, Lee Salkeld (25), also died in the collision caused by a motorist who was coming home from a party where he had consumed a large quantity of drink and had even taken cocaine.

The 2009 tragedy occurred as Brendan and Lee were travelling on a city break to Amsterdam with their partners.

It was a double treat for the two young couples.

Mr Salkeld was taking his first holiday since the birth of his daughter and it was a celebration for Brendan who had been promoted in his job and was buying his first home.

The drunk driver involved was jailed for five years in November 2010 for dangerous driving causing both deaths.

He served three years and seven months.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that the man had been drinking since 3pm the previous day before attending a pub fancy dress party.

He left the party after a row with his wife.

The court was told he was driving “like a bat out of hell” when the fatal collision occurred.

He consumed 11 cans and bottles of beer, seven pints of beer, two vodkas, three After-Shocks and a line of cocaine before attempting to drive home.

He drove his Ford Mondeo head-on into the car carrying the victims and their two girlfriends, Laura Connolly and Kate Flynn.

The man then then walked away from the scene and left the two men dying in their car.

He travelled on foot for 10km along a back-road towards his home before being located by gardai.

Today, Christina still keeps a lock of her beloved son Brendan’s hair - and has campaigned for road safety measures in his name.

She also has precious voice messages left by the 24 year old not to mention multiple albums of his cherished photos.

Online Editors