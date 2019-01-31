I wanted to beat the b******s out of driver who rammed car, murder trial witness tells court

A murder trial witness said his intention was to “beat the b******s" out of the driver who rammed his car, which was carrying his pregnant former partner and child, just minutes before his friend was fatally stabbed.

The former soldier called himself “a scumbag” for his actions on the night but denied that his intention had been to cause serious trouble.

The Central Criminal Court has heard that a fight ensued between two groups of men after Philip Woodcock removed the fuse and cut power to his neighbour’s apartment so a noisy house party would end and the occupants would leave.

The trial has heard that one group - which included Mr Woodcock and the deceased Warren O'Connor - later left the apartment building in a Ford Focus car, which was rammed by another group driving a Honda Civic.

It is the prosecution case that after this car was rammed, Mr Woodcock was stabbed in the shoulder by the accused Gary Watson (35). After the attack, Mr Woodcock saw Mr O’Connor laying face down on the ground. He had been fatally stabbed.

Mr Woodcock (34), lived at The Beech, Grattan Wood apartment complex on the Hole in the Wall Road in Donaghmede and was being cross-examined on the second day of the trial.

Gary Watson is on trial accused of murdering Warren O’Connor (24) in north Dublin nine years ago.

Mr Watson, with an address at Millbrook Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 13 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Connor at Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 on January 16, 2010.

Mr Watson also denies assaulting Mr Woodcock causing him harm on the same occasion and producing a knife to intimidate another person in the course of a dispute.

Under cross-examination yesterday by Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, defending, Mr Woodcock accepted that he had lied to the gardaí when he told them that a small potato peeler knife given to his friend Jonathan Gunnery was left in the Ford Focus car.

However, Mr Woodcock said today that this was not a lie but an untrue statement. “I didn’t remember at the time and then I told gardaí when I remembered,” he said.

Rowdy

Mr Woodcock told Ms Lawlor that he knocked on his neighbour's apartment door in order to “protect” himself from a “rowdy group”. He agreed that no-one from the rowdy group had come near him but denied that his intention was to cause serious trouble or damage that night.

He told Ms Lawlor that if he had wanted to cause trouble on the night he would have rang his friends “straight away” after cutting the fuse.

Mr Woodcock denied that he was “well used” to using knives but agreed he had kept one underneath his mattress in case someone broke into his home. “It's your last line of defence,” he indicated.

The witness accepted that he told gardaí his intention had been to “beat the bollocks out” of driver of the Honda Civic car and his friends had backed him up on the night.

However, Mr Woodcock denied firing blocks and bottles at the Honda Civic but told the jury it could have happened.

Mr Woodcock denied to the court that he had lied to gardai in his statements but said: "'I'm a scumbag for what I did that night."

Mr Woodcock has given evidence that he earlier drove to a garage after cutting the fuse, when his partner called him to say that the party was louder. Mr Woodcock then called and picked up four friends - Graham Hogan, Jonathan Gunnery, Richard Grant and Warren O’Connor - before returning to his apartment complex.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and five women.

