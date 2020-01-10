TWO men have been accused of taking part in a cash-in-transit robbery in which a delivery driver had an imitation gun pointed at him and thought he was “going to be shot.”

'I thought I was going to be shot' - imitation gun pointed at driver in cash-in-transit robbery, court hears

James Tracey (32) pointed the fake gun at the driver and took the box with more than €27,000 in cash before running off to join co-accused Graham Doyle (33) in a nearby getaway car, it is alleged.

Organised crime detectives told Dublin District Court they believed there was a high level of planning behind the robbery that happened outside a supermarket in broad daylight in Co Meath on Monday this week.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted both accused bail despite garda objections, subject to strict conditions and with sureties of €16,000 and €15,000.

He remanded them in custody, with consent to bail, to appear in Cloverhill District Court next week.

The robbery is alleged to have happened outside Aldi in Clonee on January 6.

Mr Doyle, a father-of-two of The Iona, Prospect Hill, Finglas and Mr Tracey, a father-of-one from Summerseat Green, Clonee are charged with robbery, carrying a firearm with criminal intent and possession of implements for use in the course of a theft.

Detective Garda Declan O’Reilly of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said the intervention was carried out following an intelligence-led investigation into the targeting of cash in transit deliveries by organised crime groups.

He objected to bail for Mr Doyle. He alleged Mr Doyle was the driver of a silver Toyota that was seen parked at Aldi in Mulhuddart at around 3pm.

A G4S security van left Mulhuddart and went to Aldi in Clonee. At this stage a second Toyota, driven by a third man and with Mr Tracey in a passenger seat was seen at Aldi in Clonee, the garda continued.

It was alleged the driver of the G4S van exited his van with a cash box containing €27,800. Mr Tracey allegedly got out of the second Toyota, approached him, pointed an imitation firearm at him and demanded that he drop the cash box.

The driver put the box down and Mr Tracey allegedly took it and ran off down Clonee Court, parallel to the M3. The first Toyota, allegedly driven by Mr Doyle was waiting in the hard shoulder of the M3 “to take Mr Tracey away from the scene,” Det Gda O’Reilly said.

Gardai intervened and arrested both accused. The cash box and imitation firearm were recovered along with implements in a sports bag that the gardai believed were for breaking open the cash box.

These included a signal blocker used to block security signals emitted by cash boxes, hacksaws and blades, vice grips, wedges and hammers.

Gardai also arrested the driver of the other car, who was not charged.

The court heard the G4S driver had given a detailed statement in which he said he had been “terrified,” started shaking and could not relax.

“My adrenaline started going, for a split second I thought I was going to be shot,” he said.

Objecting to bail in Mr Tracey’s case, Det Gda Redmond O’Leary said it was alleged Mr Tracey was seen exiting greenery at Clonee Court with the cash box in his hand, to join Mr Doyle in the getaway car.

The gardai said the accused were caught red-handed and argued they were flight risks if granted bail. The alleged offences happened in a busy public place in the middle of the day, and there was a “high degree of planning” behind them, they said.

Solicitor Sandra Frayne, for Mr Tracey and barrister Garrett Casey, for Mr Doyle, said the accused were presumed innocent and should be given bail.

Judge Smyth granted bail in Mr Doyle’s own bond of €500, with an independent surety of €15,000. Half of the surety money is to be lodged in cash.

Under strict conditions, he is to surrender his passport, sign on at his local garda station, observe a curfew and not associate with his co-accused or the third man, who has not been charged. Mr Tracey was granted bail in similar terms, but with a €16,000 independent surety.

Online Editors