'I regret what I did' - father-of-one caught with over 4,000 child pornography images and videos

Michal Wojciak (36) of Ridgewood Grove, Swords, Dublin, came forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty from the District Court. He admitted possession of the child pornography at his then home in Sandyford on September 19, 2012. He has no previous convictions.

Detective Garda Suzanne Carlos told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that gardaí secured “an address of interest” following peer-to-peer software monitoring in which the downloading of a number of images was “flagged”.

During the later search of Wojciak's apartment, two laptops, two external hard drives and a CD were seized. The items were not forensically analysed until August 2016 during which 681 videos and 3,873 images of child pornography were discovered.

Det Gda Carlos confirmed that the images and videos consisted of preteen girls and teenage girls engaged in various sexual activity, including interactions with adults and also depicted girls of the same age exposing their genitals.

One video lasting 24 minutes showed a preteen girl masturbating, while another video, of a similar duration, showed an underage girl engaging in sexual activity with a man.

Det Gda Carlos said the laptops were used to download the files which Wojciak then transferred to external hard drives.

Wojciak made full admissions, although he initially denied that he had “actively looked for child pornography”.

Det Gda Carlos told Mr Collins that Wojciak had neither emailed nor shared any of the images and videos.

She said the delay in having the confiscated items analysed was due to “a major resource issue” within the unit at the time but confirmed that when she took over the case in late 2017, Wojciak came voluntarily to the garda station the following January.

Det Gda Carlos agreed with Vincent Heneghan SC, defending, that his client was “quite frank” with gardaí, that he treated the officers with respect and “offered up” anything that was asked of him.

He told gardaí in January 2018; “a lot of stuff happened in the last five years.... I regret what I did, what I did was wrong and I have to take the consequences.”

Det Gda Carlos agreed that Tusla became involved when she learned that Wojciak had a child but she confirmed that if that agency had any “major concerns” about the man's relationship with his child or other children, she would have heard about it by now.

Mr Heneghan told Judge Cormac Quinn that his client accepted that it was a “horrible offence” for which he had “expressed his shame and remorse”.

He said Wojciak acknowledged that the images were “deeply disturbing” but submitted that he was not a threat to children or his own child, or Tusla would have raised concerns.

Mr Heneghan said Wojciak lost his job in 2018 as a result of this case. He requested an adjournment to allow for the preparation of a forensic psychological report and a report from the Probation Service.

Judge Quinn remanded Wojciak on continuing bail to May 31 next and ordered the preparation of reports as requested by counsel.

