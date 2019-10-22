A young woman abused and raped by her stepfather from the age of six said she finally felt free yesterday, after seeing him jailed for 12 years.

A young woman abused and raped by her stepfather from the age of six said she finally felt free yesterday, after seeing him jailed for 12 years.

'I no longer carry the burden of guilt, shame or betrayal as justice has been served', says rape victim as stepfather is jailed

Terri Mullarney (22), who waived her right to anonymity so her abuser could be named publicly, also said she hoped her speaking out would help those victims "suffering out there in the dark".

She was at the Central Criminal Court yesterday to see former soldier Thomas Mullarney (61), of Caher, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, sentenced.

Ms Mullarney was just six years old when he first began abusing her.

He continued to attack her regularly for more than a decade, raping her for the first time when she was 13.

She said after the hearing that yesterday had been one of the most cleansing days of her life.

"I finally feel free," she said.

"This has meant everything in the world to me as a way of finding the closure I need.

"I no longer carry the burden of guilt, shame or betrayal as justice has been served.

"My reason for going public is in light of helping anyone else out there who might be still in the dark suffering. I hope my journey can be your guide."

She added that she felt the 12-year prison sentence was appropriate. "I suffered 12 years with abuse, so I think it's an eye for an eye," she said.

Mullarney pleaded guilty to sexual assaults at a house in Dublin on dates between October 2003 and January 2005.

He also admitted rape of the child at a house in Co Mayo on two occasions in November 2011 and in September 2014.

The court heard Mullarney would molest his young victim while forcing her to watch pornography.

She was aged 13 when he raped her, after giving her wine to drink.

The next day he told her he was nervous about her getting pregnant and told her to take her mother's contraceptive pills.

After she went to gardaí in 2017, Mullarney admitted his crimes. He said he was abusing cocaine and alcohol at the time and didn't remember all the alleged incidents.

Mary Rose Gearty SC, defending, said her client was institutionalised by his treatment at industrial schools in Artane and Clonmel. He received compensation for the abuse, and spent the money on alcohol and cocaine.

She said that a psychological assessment that placed him at a high risk of recidivism was based on his social isolation, and previous abuse of drink and drugs.

The psychologist noted that while those who suffer abuse do not usually go on to abuse others, "it is a noted consequence in a minority of cases".

Reading from her victim impact statement, Ms Mullarney told the court the abuse was an aspect of everyday life during her childhood.

She said she was sexualised from a very early age, including simulating intercourse with teddy bears and dolls.

Mr Justice White noted the devastating effects of the abuse on the victim, who considered Mullarney to be her father.

He said she had loved her stepfather but hated what he was doing to her.

The judge said the court also had wider concerns in relation to the hallmark of making the victim special, which he said reflected a very serious type of "grooming" on Mullarney's part.

Mr Justice White noted that Mullarney had been a "soldier of distinction" in the Defence Forces and had a "tragic background".

He imposed consecutive sentences totalling 14 years and suspended the final two years on strict conditions.

The judge added that Mullarney should be assessed for the "Better Lives" treatment programme and he must remain under probation supervision for the suspended portion of the sentence.

:: If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans on 116123 or Women's Aid 1800 341900.

Irish Independent