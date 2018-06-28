'I never thought I'd say that in Ireland' - Defendant not in court because of sunburn

A YOUNG man was unable to appear in court to face a series of charges because he was hospitalised with second-degree burns from sunburn.

The 20-year-old, from the south inner city, was due to appear at Dublin District Court yesterday on dangerous driving, possession of drugs and other charges.

However, he failed to appear because of sunburn.

The defendant is charged with dangerous, uninsured and unlicensed driving at Malahide Road, Coolock, on January 4.

He is charged with two more counts of dangerous driving on the same date - again at Malahide Road and nearby Tonlegee Road.

The defendant is further charged with possession of cannabis and having the drug with intent to sell or supply at Gardiner Street in the north inner city on June 15.

When his case was called, defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said: "He's in hospital with second-degree burns caused by sunburn.

"I never thought I would ever say that in Ireland."

Rather than issue a warrant for his arrest, the judge agreed to adjourn the case to a date next month.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

Online Editors