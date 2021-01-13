‘I might be dead now’ – victim of controlling partner tells court

A woman has told a court she “might be dead or in a vegetative state” if doctors and gardaí had not got her away from a violent, controlling partner.

During a 20-month relationship, the man (52) attacked the woman, including burning her foot, cutting her with a pizza slicer, headbutting her while she was recovering from nasal surgery and stamping on her arm, causing her fractures.

On another occasion, he stamped on her head and choked her.

After being charged over these attacks, the man threatened to send explicit images of the victim to her family.

Last November, a jury convicted the man of coercive control, intimidation, assault and 12 counts of assault following the first circuit court trial for offences under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

The offences happened at various locations, including the couple’s Dublin home, between May 2018 and last January.

The jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court acquitted the man of one charge of assault and one of endangerment. He had pleaded not guilty to all the offences.

Following the convictions, the man pleaded guilty to a separate charge of intending to pervert the course of justice.

In her victim impact statement, which was read by a detective garda, the woman said the man “sucked the life and soul of confidence” out of her.

She said she often ran away and slept rough. She said the man always persuaded her it would never happen again and she always believed him and went back.

The woman said she tried several times to kill herself as she “did not want him to have the satisfaction of doing it”.

She described Women’s Aid as an “amazing” service and had not realised there was so much help available for people in her situation.

The woman said she would have gone back to the man if not for doctors and gardaí removing her.

The woman urged victims “not to leave it too late for you and your kids”.

A detective sergeant told Kerida Naidoo, prosecuting, that on September 22, 2019, he received a call from a doctor in a Dublin hospital who had concerns about the relationship the victim was in and believed there was “a real and substantial threat to her life”.

The relationship began around April 2018 when the victim was looking for a place to live and was introduced to the man. She moved into his apartment and they became romantically involved.

As well as physical assaults, she told of him saying demeaning things, using aggressive language and specific incidents of humiliating conduct.

The man was arrested and charged with several counts of assault. He continued to be in contact with the victim after being charged with these offences.

During this period of contact he threatened to send sexually explicit images of the victim to her father and brother.

Recordings were obtained of 146 phone calls made by the accused to the victim while he was in custody.

In one, he can be heard encouraging her to change her statement and saying “they” cannot do anything to her if she did change the statement.

Judge Elma Sheahan remanded the man in continuing custody and adjourned the matter for finalisation next Tuesday.

