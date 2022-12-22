| 3.9°C Dublin

‘I lost my beloved wife and our children lost their mother,’ says husband of murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Ryan Dunne

THE husband of murdered Mongolian national Urantsetseg Tserendorj has told the Central Criminal Court how hard it was to carry on living after his wife was murdered by a teenager as she walked home from work.

The court also heard today that the teenager, who was 14 when he carried out the murder, has 31 previous convictions, including those related to robbery, violence and drugs.

