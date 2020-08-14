| 13°C Dublin

'I looked Brady straight in the eye as I charged him with the murder'

Probe: Retired Inspector Pat Marry was the senior investigating officer. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

The detective who led the investigation into the murder of detective Adrian Donohoe has described the day he charged the killer as one of the most satisfying moments in his career.

Retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry said he "stared Aaron Brady straight in the eye" when he charged him with capital murder in Dundalk garda station in 2018, but Brady refused to look at him.

"I had never charged anyone with capital murder before," Mr Marry told the Irish Independent.

