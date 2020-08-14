'I looked Brady straight in the eye as I charged him with the murder'

The detective who led the investigation into the murder of detective Adrian Donohoe has described the day he charged the killer as one of the most satisfying moments in his career.

Retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry said he "stared Aaron Brady straight in the eye" when he charged him with capital murder in Dundalk garda station in 2018, but Brady refused to look at him.

"I had never charged anyone with capital murder before," Mr Marry told the Irish Independent.

"There aren't many policemen who will do that. I was looking him (Brady) straight in the eye when I was charging him and he wouldn't make eye contact at all.

"There was still the bravado, the chest out. I told him I was arresting him and read the charge. I said have you anything to say and he said: 'Yeah, I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe'."

In late February 2018, Brady was detained by members of the Emergency Response Unit as he left Wheatfield Prison, where he had been serving a one-year sentence in relation to criminal damage, dangerous driving and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

He was taken to Dundalk garda station for questioning in relation to the murder of Det Gda Donohoe.

"After he was detained and questioned, he was released," said Mr Marry. "The minute he was released he was arrested for charging by myself. I had been talking to the DPP all along and we were keeping them fully briefed.

"They knew where we were at and what evidence we had. I looked for direction after we were finished questioning him. They said charge him with capital murder."

On March 4, Brady was brought before a special late-night sitting of Dundalk District Court where he was formally charged with murder.

"That arrest and charge was so significant for me," said Mr Marry.

"I had made it my business to make sure it happened, and I said I would retire once it was done. I retired two months later. I have arrested and charged many people during my career but there was a great feeling of satisfaction with that one after all the effort that had gone into the investigation. It was a significant moment in the case."

Mr Marry, a former colleague of Det Gda Donohoe, was the senior investigating officer in the case.

During the probe, more than 3,500 statements were taken, over 6,000 lines of inquiry were made, 40,000 hours of CCTV were examined, 68 people were tracked down and questioned in America.

"This was the biggest investigation in the history of the State," said Mr Marry.

"Brady thought he could get away with murder, first from the protection he thought he would have by going over the Border into the North and then by going to the States. There was no way we were ever going to let that happen.

"In the end, it was his own bravado that led to his ultimate downfall. If he had kept his mouth shut, we would have found it difficult to get him."

Having worked so long on the investigation, Mr Marry firmly believes that Brady acted with complete impunity the night he shot Det Garda Donohoe.

"He would have known [Det Gda] Joe [Ryan] and Adrian were armed," he said. "They could have told Adrian to stop. They had no right to kill him. If you look at the CCTV video, there is no warning shot, nothing. It was bang in the head and that was it. He [Adrian] didn't stand a chance."

Witness testimony during Brady's trial about how he had boasted in New York about "killing a cop" in Ireland, proved crucial in proving the prosecution case. Daniel Cahill and Molly Staunton both said that Brady had confessed to shooting a garda while he was in New York. The prosecution said he "wore the shooting like a badge of honour" and used it to intimidate people.

The focus is now on bringing his associates to justice. "I am very confident this will now happen," said Mr Marry. "The evidence that came out during the trial is now key to that process. I would expect to see another person charged with conspiracy to murder in the near future. The guards have their thumbs on these people, they know where they are and what they are doing. These individuals should be very worried on that basis alone and if they had any sense they would come in. This only ends one way."