A "TRUSTED member" of Patricia O'Connor's family who carried out repairs on the bathroom where she was allegedly murdered told gardai: “I know it looks bad.”

'I know it looks bad' - man who carried out repairs on bathroom where grandmother was allegedly murdered told gardai, court heard

Handyman Keith Johnston (43), who did the work in the days after Ms O’Connor was reported missing said he he was “trying to help the family” by doing the work so she would not “chuck them out” when she returned.

Mr Johnston, who is accused of carrying out refurbishments to conceal or destroy murder evidence, denied he was "up to something" when he was arrested and interviewed more than three months later.

The Central Criminal Court heard he was the ex-boyfriend of Ms O’Connor’s daughter Louise and had been a “buddy” of her then-partner Kieran Greene, who is accused of murdering Patricia (61).

He told gardai he felt “sickened” after Mr Greene “confessed” that he had killed her.

Mr Johnston is one of four people on trial at the Central Criminal Court over the death of Patricia O’Connor in 2017.

Mr Greene (34), is charged with murder while Mr Johnston, Louise O'Connor (41) and her daughter Stephanie O'Connor (22) are accused of impeding the investigation.

The charges against Mr Johnston allege that he also assisted Mr Greene in buying implements for use in the concealment of Patricia O'Connor's remains.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

Ms O’Connor, a grandmother-of-seven was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including her daughter Louise, granddaughter Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

The jury heard Mr Johnston was arrested at the house on September 26 and brought to Bray Garda Station for interview.

Gardai told him he was not arrested for Patricia O’Connor’s murder but they were going to talk to him about what happened “to try to find out the truth.”

Mr Johnston was father to Stephanie and also cared for another daughter whose father left when she was young.

At first he saw Louise's new partner, Mr Greene as an “interloper” but they became friends. He was at the house at least twice a week and noticed there were arguments and tension.

Mr Johnston and the two older daughters were planning to move to Carlow. Patricia knew about this and would have been “happy with more space," he told gardai.

Patricia O’Connor would give Kieran Greene “stick” and she had a “special kind of giving out” for him, Mr Johnston said.

Mr Johnston had fit the bathroom about 10 years ago and did a “fair bit” of work in the house. At the time of the interview, he was staying at the house two days, but not full time, and was in Patricia’s room.

He said he went to the house on the day Patricia was reported missing after he got a call from Stephanie’s sister and while he was there he noticed a piece of wood had gone soft on a step in the bathroom.

He said he “put a few tiles down to keep her happy when she came back” as he thought Patricia was going to come back and serve an “eviction notice.”

He had to buy some tiles for the job, he said.

“We regrouted the floor tiles” and he did not get to finish it, he said.

The work took about three days and he went “up and down every day” to the house.

Mr Johnston said he was fully convinced Patricia would be back within 48 hours and he “really wasn’t worried at the time."

He was asked about his earlier voluntary statement in which he said he had thought at one stage he could be potentially cleaning up a crime scene.

“I was joking,” he told gardai. He had said it “in my head” and he put it out of his head.

“I’m sorry I mentioned it in my statement at all,” he said.

He was not asked to fix the bathroom, he said.

He could not remember when he last saw Patricia alive.

The garda interviewer said the bathroom had been the same for 10 or 11 years, Patricia was killed and within days, “you are fixing the step and regrouting it.”

It was put to him the gardai believed that Patricia’s blood was there.

“But it wasn’t regrouted,” he said, telling gardai that he started it and there were a few scratch marks.

The garda said he put in the bathroom 10 to 11 years ago and within a few days of Patricia going missing “you take that bathroom apart again.”

Mr Johnston said he did not take the bathroom apart.

“I know it looks bad but that is just the way it is,” he said.

He was “trying to do a good thing for the family” when he did the work.

“Hand on heart, that was trying to help the family, like, so they wouldn’t get chucked out,” he said.

"I struggle with the concept that Kieran did that and held it together for two weeks," he said.

Gardai said "he's a good buddy."

"Was a good buddy," Mr Johnston replied.

The bathroom was not the only work he had done on the house, he said as he had fixed the roof, presses and doors, so “don’t just say I did one thing to make it look like I was up to something because that is not the case.”

Asked how he felt about what Mr Greene had done, he said, “horrible, sickening.”

Mr Greene had “no life outside those four walls”, he “just got abuse” and he had not asked Mr Johnston for help or gone to him with any problems.

He agreed he had gone to shops to “get a few bits with Kieran,” and said they got plywood and tiles.

The work was done in two to three “blocks”, he said.

Mr Johnston also said: “I did not regrout any of the floor tiles in the bathroom, and the original grout is still on the floor.”

In cross examination, Sgt Eamonn O’Neill agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that Mr Johnston had got “physically upset and put his head in his hands” when he was asked what he thought of what Mr Greene did.

In his second interview, he said he got a hacksaw for the work from his home. Asked about an earlier interview when he said he had a “sneaky look” around, he said he was in most of the rooms in the house while doing work.

He said it was only three tiles in the bathroom that were replaced.

Shown dates on a calendar, he said he did not know where he was on the night Patricia was allegedly murdered.

On May 31, he said, he got a phone call from Stephanie’s sister saying “nanny is missing since Monday.”

Mr Greene collected him on June 1 and drove him back to the house. On the way, he said Mr Greene probably would have mentioned Patricia and “I probably would have said, what the f**k is going on?”

He thought he was in the house on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3.

Mr Greene “brought me a few places to get bits and pieces over that week or two, he said, including Woodies, B&Q and Homebase.

“Nothing stands out” on June 9, he said.

He said he got a 10 litre drum of white emulsion. He remembered “nothing unusual” about June 10, the day the first of Patricia O’Connor’s remains were found in the mountains.

He remembered at half time, when he was watching a Dublin match on TV that day, the news said about “body parts in the mountains.”

On June 12, when Mr Greene “confessed,” he “just started babbling, he said ‘that is me’,” and that he “left the body up the mountains.”

Mr Greene was saying to Louise “I killed your ma” and was so bad he was “gasping.”

“I said to him, ‘you are going to have to hand yourself in’, what else was he going to do, he couldn’t go on the run,” Mr Johnston told gardai.

He was asked how Mr Greene took that.

“That was the strange thing,” he replied. “He just logged it.”

“He just said he done it, I don’t think I heard a motive,” he said.

Mr Johnston said there was “no way” Louise had known on May 29.

He was asked what he thought about all this.

“I don’t want to think about it,” he said. “Lost.”

Earlier, the jury heard Patricia's granddaughter Stephanie identified herself as a person seen on CCTV coming in the back door of her house with a "suitcase-type bag" on the night her grandmother was allegedly murdered.

However, she told gardai she did not kill her "nanny", or assist anyone in her killing.

Stephanie, who is accused of disguising herself as her grandmother to pretend she was alive, said she went to get the bag from the shed after being asked by her mother, Louise. It was just stuff from the shed and she then went to bed, she said.

The jury heard evidence of Stephanie O'Connor's garda interviews after she was arrested on June 2, 2017. At the time she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stephanie is accused of disguising herself as her grandmother on the night of the alleged murder, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

The jury had already heard Stephanie and Louise both told gardai the last time they saw Patricia was when she stormed out of the house after a row on the night of May 29.

Today, the jury heard gardai showed her video footage captured by a next door neighbour’s CCTV cameras, of the outside of their house on the night of the alleged murder.

A clip from 6.53pm showed Stephanie, her mother and children leaving the house to go to the park after a row with her grandmother.

She was asked if they were in a hurry.

“I wouldn’t say hurry, we were grateful to get out of the atmosphere,” she said.

Everybody was in a “terrible mood”.

There had been fights over insurance and cats. They were in the park and at Nutgrove Shopping Centre before returning home at 9pm.

Stephanie and Louise had told gardai Patricia stormed out after they returned from the park.

Stephanie was shown CCTV of her grandmother at the back of the house earlier that day, at 12.14pm, and said she was wearing the same as she had described before - a dress with a peacock feather pattern.

At 9.04pm to 9.08pm on the footage, Stephanie and her mother were in the back garden “having a chat.”

Shown someone walking from the front of the house and returning at 10pm, the “only thing she could think of” was “my mam said she went out after Nana but Nana had gone down the road already.”

Someone was seen closing the back door of the house at 10.06pm.

“It might have been me,” she said. “I think it looks like me but I can’t really tell.”

The clip was zoomed in.

“It could be me closing the door but I’m not entirely sure,” she said. “But it is a girl closing the door. The top is kind of like what I was wearing so it could be me. I think it’s me closing the door. I think. I’m still not totally sure.”

She was asked what colour hair the person had. She replied that it looked light, but the clip was black and white.

Asked who had blonde hair in the house, she said “me and Nana.”

She was asked again who she thought it was and said: “it’s not clear that it’s me and I can’t remember.”

Asked if it was her Nana, she said Patricia had left by that point.

She was then shown a clip of someone coming in the back door a minute earlier, at 10.05pm and asked what she saw.

“Someone going inside, me I guess,” she said.

She was asked what she was doing.

“Going inside,” she said. Asked where she was coming from, she said “I’m coming from around the shed.”

Garda asked how she got out to the shed and she said “I can’t remember.” She was asked what she was bringing in.

“A bag from the shed,” she said.

“Time to tell the truth Stephanie,” the garda interviewer said.

“I’m bringing a bag from the shed, there’s nothing to tell,” she said. “I’m bringing in stuff from the shed.”

She pointed out the bag in the footage.

“It’s just a bag from the shed, my mum asked me to bring it in, I just do what I’m told,” she said.

“Is that all your mum asked you to do?” she was asked.

“I don’t remember,” she said. “She just asked me to bring in stuff from the shed.” Her mother had seen her nana leaving with a bag and wanted to see if it was the bag from the shed, she said.

She was asked “what stuff” she was getting and said she did not remember what other things.

It was a “suitcase type bag” she got and she brought it in and went to bed, she said.

She did not look in the suitcase, did not remember the colour or how heavy it was and did not know who owned it.

Det Sgt Eamonn O’Neill agreed with Garnet Orange SC, defending, that Stephanie O’Connor was “quiet spoken and articulate. Det Sgt O’Neill said the bag in the clip at the back of the house was dark coloured, but Mr Orange said “it’s light grey sergeant, isn’t it.”

Stephanie O’Connor was interviewed for a fourth time on September 3. She was shown a “piece of dress” from the grave in Wexford where her grandmother had been temporarily buried.

This looked like it had a “green leaf pattern,” the jury heard.

Stephanie said she had described her grandmother wearing a dress with peacock feathers because that was “exactly what I saw on the CCTV.”

The piece of dress she was shown “does not match”, she said.

It was put to her that it was not going to be the same after being buried.

“The piece of dress I was shown had leaves on it, not feathers,” she said. “It does not match the dress that is on the CCTV.”

“Did you kill your nanny, Patricia O’Connor?” she was asked.

“No,” she replied.

“Did you assist anybody in the killing of your nanny?” the interviewer asked.

“No, she said again.”

Kieran Greene had given a series of interviews in June in which he described killing Patricia O'Connor before burying, digging up, dismembering and scattering her remains.

He had said he acted alone at all times. The jury heard he subsequently gave a statement on December 9 in which he gave a new account of what happened and Stephanie O’Connor’s lawyers were informed of this on May 26, 2018.

In cross-examination, Detective Garda Owen Martin agreed with Mr Orange that Stephanie O’Connor's fourth interview was the first time she was asked “did you kill your nanny.”

Mr Orange said Stephanie had described her grandmother having an unique dress style and the gardai had been anxious to confirm that the fabric from the burial place was the same as that in the CCTV footage.

“No, I wouldn’t see it that way,” Det Gda Martin said. They were trying to confirm who was in the footage and what he was told would indicate that it was not Patricia O’Connor walking out of the house because the dresses were different, he said.

The trial continues.

Online Editors