‘I kept shooting until there was no ammunition left,’ Stephen Silver tells trial for murder of Gda Colm Horkan

Ryan Dunne

Stephen Silver has told the Central Criminal Court: “I kept shooting until the gun finished and there was no ammunition left” as he described the moment he killed Garda Colm Horkan with the garda’s own gun.

The jury in the trial of Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, also heard that Mr Silver struck Gda Horkan with the butt of the gun after the first shots were fired, saying he believed the garda was “a heavy down from Dublin” who was trying to kill him.

