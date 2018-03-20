THE mother of a Dublin-based Chinese woman feared dead after she disappeared while on a cruise with her husband and two children has broken her silence for the first time and said the situation is very sad for her.

THE mother of a Dublin-based Chinese woman feared dead after she disappeared while on a cruise with her husband and two children has broken her silence for the first time and said the situation is very sad for her.

'I just have to get through it' - mum of woman who went missing on cruise ship holiday

She has now moved back into the north city apartment she shared with her daughter Xing Lei Li (38) and son-in-law Daniel Belling (45) and the couple’s two children.

Ms Li, also known as Li Yinglei, has not been seen since February 10 last year. The family had been on the MSC Magnifica cruise ship since the day before. Her German-born husband and two children were stopped by Italian police at an airport in Rome on February 17 after Ms Li could not be accounted for.

The MSC Magnifica cruise ship

Mr Belling was arrested and has since repeatedly denied killing his wife. He has not been charged with any offence and his lawyer is trying to have him released on bail but he still remains in an Italian prison.

The apartment that the family shared in Clarehall, Dublin 13, had been vacant for the year since the disappearance. Ms Li’s mother has now moved back into it in recent weeks and sources say she rarely leaves.

However, speaking to the Herald through an interpreter, she said the ongoing situation is “very sad” for her and added: “I just have to get through it.” Sources said that Ms Li’s mother had visited Mr Belling in prison, but when asked by the Herald when she saw him last, she said, “I have not seen Daniel for a long time now,” but would not specify a date.

“The courts have told me I’m not allowed to say any information so I cannot answer questions,” she added.

The ship set sail from the Italian port of Civitavecchia on February 9, 2017, and continued on to Genoa, Malta, Greece and Cyprus.

Crew members noticed Ms Li was missing when they did a head count at the end of the cruise. They alerted police, who arrested Mr Belling at Ciampino Airport in Rome as he was about to board a Ryanair flight with his children.

Ms Li was registered on the Magnifica’s passenger record on February 10, following a stopover at Genoa, the day after the ship set sail. A souvenir shop owner later told reporters that she remembered the couple and their two children in her store that morning, when Mr Belling was “agitated” and “yelled” at his wife over her shoes.

“He said, ‘Put these on instead of your sandals and shut up’,” she said, adding that he handed his wife a pair of gym shoes. However, according to local reports, Mr Belling told a magistrate during a prison court hearing that the family remained together until the ship reached Katakolon. Mr Belling reportedly told the judge that they had rowed the night before and she wanted to “quit the trip”. According to reports in local Italian press, he claimed his wife left while he was on an outing with the boys.

“I thought she was returning to Dublin. She was acting weird lately,” he reportedly told the judge. Mr Belling did not report his wife’s disappearance to the ship’s staff. However, Luigi Conti, his lawyer, is reported to have said that after she left, Mr Belling informed the cleaning personnel that three people were now staying in the room, not four. It was recently reported that under Italian law, Mr Belling could be held without formal charge or trial for a year to give prosecutors time to investigate the case, but magistrate Barbara Zuin applied for a 12-month extension – meaning he could be behind bars without charge for months to come.

Police had been hopeful of a breakthrough in the case when the body of a woman was washed up in a suitcase in Italy more than a month after Ms Li’s disappearance. However, tests proved the remains were not those of Ms Li. Her car, which is branded in the name of her Cinderella Wedding Planning company, remains parked in the basement of the apartment complex.

It is now encrusted in dust and has been vandalised, with the driver’s window smashed in and the glove box having been opened and searched.

Herald