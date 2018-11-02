AN Irish woman who killed her fiance in Sydney has told a judge of his repeated violence, including punching strangers and biting her all over her body, and his accusations of her sleeping with other men.

AN Irish woman who killed her fiance in Sydney has told a judge of his repeated violence, including punching strangers and biting her all over her body, and his accusations of her sleeping with other men.

'I hope you got a good look, slut' - Tina Cahill tells court of repeated violence by fiance she killed

Cathrina "Tina" Cahill said she could not look at other men when she was out with David Walsh, nor could she look in the mirror when driving as there might be a male driver behind.

If she did, she said Mr Walsh would say: "I hope you got a good look, slut."

The 27-year-old denied a suggestion from prosecutor Nanette Williams that she wanted to minimise any violence she had done to Mr Walsh and maximise what he had done to her when describing their relationship.

Cahill was giving evidence in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday at her sentence hearing for the manslaughter of Mr Walsh, 29.

He was stabbed once in the neck in the early hours of February 18 in 2017 at the Padstow home they shared with two other Irish nationals.

Guilty plea: Tina Cahill has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of David Walsh

Cahill was originally charged with murder, but the Crown accepted her plea to the less serious charge on the basis of substantial impairment due to an abnormality of the mind at the time.

"There is not a day that goes by when I don't think about David's family," she told her barrister James Trevallion when asked how she felt about what she had done to her fiance.

"I loved him so much.

"He told me no matter what I did I would never get away from him and if I ever got with anybody else he would make my life hell."

She said Mr Walsh blocked people from her Facebook account, deleted texts and numbers from her phone and was convinced she was having an affair with her boss.

He would come to her work to wait for her and make a gesture - which she demonstrated - of running a finger across his throat.

Cahill referred to incidents when Mr Walsh punched men, after claiming she had been with them or they had looked at her, and said he wanted her to take a lie detector test when she denied being with her brother-in-law.

Mr Walsh punched numerous holes in the house walls, threw a glass bottle through a new TV and "would constantly break things in the house".

He would grab her face "and constantly bite me, that was his thing", she said.

A former housemate has testified that she saw Cahill walk up the stairs with her hand behind her back, then suddenly stab Mr Walsh in the back of his head after the couple argued on October 3, 2015.

But Cahill said they had argued before he blocked her at their bedroom door with a knife in his hand.

She went to grab it, cut her hand and then cut the back of his head.

Ms Williams suggested she was lying because she knew the housemate's evidence was very "damning" about her purposefully going downstairs to get the knife and attack her partner in the head.

"That isn't true," Cahill replied.

The hearing will continue on November 9 before Justice Peter Johnson, who said he expected to sentence Cahill before the law term ended on December 14.

Online Editors