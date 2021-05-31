| 6.1°C Dublin

 ‘I hope my case will smooth the path for others’ – captain  wins €117,814 award on gender discrimination grounds 

Former Air Corps captain Yvonne O'Rourke Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

A Defence Forces review is under way after a former Air Corps captain won the highest award possible in a gender discrimination case.

Yvonne O’Rourke said she hoped her victory would “smooth the path” for other workers.

The Defence Minister was ordered to pay her €117,814 compensation after the Workplace Relations Commission found she was victim to an “unacceptable systematic failure”.

