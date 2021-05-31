A Defence Forces review is under way after a former Air Corps captain won the highest award possible in a gender discrimination case.

Yvonne O’Rourke said she hoped her victory would “smooth the path” for other workers.

The Defence Minister was ordered to pay her €117,814 compensation after the Workplace Relations Commission found she was victim to an “unacceptable systematic failure”.

She took a case claiming she was discriminated against on the ground of her gender as two maternity leave absences were treated as equal to a male officer’s absence on sick leave. Ms O’Rourke said she was given a poor performance rating as a result.

A Defence Forces working group, set up following the decision, is set to issue recommendations on equality issues including protections for pregnant staff in the coming weeks.

Ms O’Rourke’s case was highlighted among the notable decisions in the Workplace Relations Commission’s latest annual report. “I hope that what has been achieved in this outcome and determination will shine some light on the areas of darkness that needed to be revealed within the Irish Defence Forces,” said Ms O’Rourke, who was based at Baldonnell Aerodrome.

“I hope that this small victory will somewhat smooth the path, pave the way forward, and inspire those left behind, to have their difficulties, hurts, issues and problems of discrimination, victimisation, bullying, harassment and sexual harassment heard and subsequently addressed in a more expedient fashion than my seven-year struggle.”

She said she received a poor performance rating in 2010 and 2011, which negatively affected her ability to attend mandatory training required to be promoted to the rank of commander.

After she raised an internal grievance, there was a formal investigation. Her employer found partially in her favour and her ‘poor’ performance review was changed to ‘good’. She was also recommended to take part in the training required to be eligible for promotion to commander.

However, her health had deteriorated and she was unable to attend the training. She later had to retire on the grounds of ill health.

The adjudication officer noted that the EU Court of Justice has long established that maternity leave and pregnancy related sick leave are conditions which only women can experience, and must not be equated with sick leave absences that a man might accrue.

Therefore, any less favourable treatment based on these types of absences from the workplace is discrimination on the grounds of gender.

Ms O’Rourke was awarded the maximum award of two years’ salary plus a military service allowance, amounting to €117,814.

Adjudication officer Stephen Bonnlander ordered the Defence Minister to undertake a policy review and implement a training programme to address the system failures relating to pregnant personnel.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said a number of issues had arisen in the recent past in the area of equality, which require attention. “These issues include the WRC ruling referenced,” he said.

He said a working group was set up to examine practices and procedures and to make recommendations to ensure that they “are compatible with the protections to which pregnant personnel are entitled”.

The working group envisages bringing forward recommendations “within the next number of weeks”. A training programme will also be rolled out in the Defence Forces in compliance with the WRC ruling.