‘I hope he never sees the light of day,’ says daughter of murdered man as judge gives killer life sentence 

The daughter of a man who was murdered by his girlfriend’s estranged husband has told him she will never forgive him and she hopes “he never sees the light of day again”.

Veronica Carberry said her life has been turned upside down and her family devastated by the mu rder of her father, Aidan McMenamy. Following Ms Carberry’s statement yesterday, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon sentenced Anthony Paget to life imprisonment for the murder of Mr McMenamy at Clinch’s Court, North Strand Road, Dublin 3.

His trial heard that Paget stabbed Mr McMenamy in the early hours of the morning during a row over Paget’s estranged wife Candice Paget. Anthony Paget (46), of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but a jury found him guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict following a week-long trial last month.

In 2000, Paget was awarded the Irish Water Safety Just in Time Award for rescuing a Bus Éireann driver from the River Liffey. Paget was one of two men who climbed into the bus after it crashed through the wall at Butt Bridge. The men lifted the unconscious driver from a submerged section of the bus.

At the sentence hearing, Ms Carberry said the day her father died her life turned upside down. What was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, as she moved into a new home, has left her numb inside, needing anti-depressants to cope with how she feels and medication to help her sleep. She added: “I have lost the bond with my kids because I am not the mother or the person I was.”

She told her father’s murderer that he will never know the impact the killing has had on the family and added: “I will never forgive him for this and the pain he has caused our family and I hope he never sees the light of day again.”

The deceased’s sister Amanda McMenamy fought back tears as she spoke of how upsetting it is to know that her brother had been “on his own without his family to hold his hand”, as he lay dying. The court also heard that Paget had 47 previous convictions including three for possession of knives and one for serious assault.

Candice Paget said in court Mr McMenamy, her boyfriend, was jealous that she was spending so much time with the accused, her estranged husband.

All three were together in her home after drinking, taking heroin and smoking crack cocaine when, she said, Mr McMenamy “got it into his head that something was going on” between herself and Paget and a row unfolded.





