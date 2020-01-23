'I honestly didn't do it' - murder accused retracted admission to killing Patricia O'Connor, jury told

Mr Greene changed his account of the killing while in custody six months after he was arrested, saying he felt like he had been “set up” because his partner Louise O’Connor and her ex-boyfriend Keith Johnston were “going back out again.”

A Central Criminal Court jury was today hearing evidence of the interview, in which he also alleged Mr Johnston dismembered Patricia O’Connor’s body after he asked him for help.

Denying killing her, Mr Greene told gardai: “I honestly didn’t do it,” he said. “I’ll swear on anyone’s life, I didn’t do it, you have to believe me.”

Mr Greene (34) denies murdering Patricia O'Connor (61) at the house they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017.

The grandmother's remains were found scattered over a 30km-wide area in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

Mr Greene is on trial alongside three other people who have pleaded not guilty to impeding the investigation - his then-partner, Louise O'Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), and Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Mr Johnston (43).

The jury already heard how Mr Greene “handed himself in” at Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 12, 2017 and gave four voluntary interviews over the course of two days in which he told them he had killed and dismembered Ms O’Connor.

He said he had first buried her in a shallow grave in a cornfield in Wexford, but returned to it to move the body, could not lift it and instead cut it up and scattered the parts in the mountains.

He was arrested and interviewed four more times at Bray Garda Station after he brought gardai to the grave site and they saw what they thought was hair.

When charged after these interviews, he replied “it was self defence.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley said today he went to Cloverhill prison on December 9, 2017, where Mr Greene was in custody on remand, not having applied for bail since he was charged.

Mr Greene had requested to speak to members of the investigation team and Det Sgt Hanley went to interview him, in the prison’s visitors’ room at 5.40pm.

He brought a camcorder as there were no recording facilities. The memo of interview was read to the jury by prosecutor Roisin Lacey.

“I want to discuss the case basically,” Mr Greene said.

He again described being attacked in the bathroom with a hurley. She was hitting him with it and he was trying to get it off her, he said.

He asked her why she was doing this and “she said it was her house and she can do what she wants.”

He said he got the hurley and hit her twice but she got it back again and “winded” him in the stomach.

“I went down on the ground,” he said. He heard someone come down the stairs and “it was Mr O’Connor,” he said.

“He came into the bathroom and was giving out to her, he said what the f**k are you doing,” Mr Greene said.

He said Patricia was “giving out to” her husband and swung the hurley at him and missed.

“Mr O’Connor had something in his hand, a black bar or a crowbar, and he hit her in the head,” Mr Greene told gardai. “She fell on the floor. He said ‘I’m defending you so you can take the rap for this’”.

They panicked and did not know what to do, he said. Mr Greene brought her up to the bedroom, he said.

Louise O’Connor came down and they told her what happened. She said “we can’t leave her here” and he put her mother in the boot of his Toyota Corolla.

“I started driving”, he said, and he went alone down the M50 and past Bray. “I didn’t know where I was going,” he said.

He then described stopping in Wexford, getting out and digging a hole in farmland and burying her there. When he got back to the house, Louise was cleaning the bathroom, and he told her Patricia was buried.

A couple of days after that, Mr Johnston was informed, he continued.

“I asked him for help,” he said. “I had never been in this predicament before.”

He asked him what to do and Mr Johnston said “leave it with me,” he said. He said Mr Johnston came back a day or two later and “made a plan.”

They went to some shops - Mr Price, where “he got a petrol can,” Mr Greene said. They got Stanley blades, he said.

After that, they went to B&Q and got black bags, a tarp and a hacksaw. Then the went to Woodies and got spare Stanley blades and a hatchet, he said.

They headed back to the house because it was still early, he said. They left, stopped at a garage and got petrol on the way and “I brought Keith to where the body was buried.

“We dug her up, it was a shallow grave,” he said. “He started cutting her up with the saw.”

He said Mr Johnston put the parts into bags and they put the bags into the boot, “tied them with knots, we did.”

They went past a viewpoint in the Wicklow mountains and Mr Johnston “said stop.”

Mr Johnston got out and went to the back of the car, where he took a bag from the back and opened and emptied it.

He kept “kept doing this” until all the bags were gone, Mr Greene said.

They stopped and changed their clothes and Mr Johnston said “I know this is on you, brother, I have a background on drugs, I can’t get into anymore trouble,” Mr Greene told gardai. “So I agreed to take the blame.”

“He said they will probably go easy on you because I have no charges,” he said.

They drove to the Dodder Valley Park in Tallaght and Mr Johnston took out the saw and all I mentioned earlier, “he came back then with nothing in his hands.”

They drove to another location and “he burned the clothes.”

A day or so later, “he came back down and scraped the grout in the bathroom and shower and painted the walls as well,” Mr Greene continued.

“I was persuaded to take the blame for all this,” he said. “So I said I would. I took the blame.”

He told gardai his stepdaughter Stephanie O’Connor had dressed up as her grandmother and left with her clothes and suitcase.

“I went and told the gardai I killed her, even when I didn’t,” he continued.

“We all agreed I would take the blame. The gardai thought I was messing. I told them I wasn’t. I feel I shouldn’t be taking the blame for all this. I feel like I was set up because Mrs and Keith are going back out. I reckon this was all planned. They are out there and I’m taking the rap for it.”

The only reason he did not say anything sooner was that he was concerned for the kids, he said.

Gardai then asked him more questions about what he had just told them. He said in the bathroom, Gus O’Connor had said “what the f**k are you doing, why are you doing that to him?”

“He hit her hard,” he said.

When he was bringing Patricia upstairs, he heard Gus O’Connor say “I’m only defending you.”

Asked if he had checked her, Mr Greene said “when she went on the floor, I thought she was dead.”

About the cleanup, he said it was with a mop and bleach and “I did the first one and Louise did it then after.”

She did it “a couple of days later,” he said.

He did not know what Keith was told but“Louise told him… I was only told afterwards that she rang him.”

“Louise said to get rid of her,” he said.

“Keith said, we should dig her up and put her deeper, I didn’t know till we got there,” Mr Greene continued.

He said he was getting sick into a bag when Mr Johnston was cutting the body. He helped Mr Johnston put the parts into the car, he said.

Stephanie had dressed up to look like Patricia had gone missing, he said.

“I don’t fully understand it,” he said, and that he only heard after that she had done it.

“Her and her ma said she was going to dress up like Patricia to show she had gone missing,” he said.

“I wasn’t aware until I came back from Wexford that was what she did,” he said.

He said Stephanie was told about what happened by Louise.

“I wanted to get this off my chest,” he said and gardai asked him if everything was the truth.

“100pc, yes,” he said.

“I was persuaded to do all this, I was concerned if I got arrested and Louise got arrested, I was concerned for the kids. Now I know the are going up to my Ma,” he said.

“I honestly didn’t do it,” he said. “I’ll swear on anyone’s life, I didn’t do it, you have to believe me.”

Mr Justice Paul McDermott warned the jury that nothing in the statement could be used as evidence against any of his co-accused.

Earlier, forensic anthropologist Laureen Buckley’s statement was read to the jury by Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting.

Ms Buckley said she attended post mortem examinations on the dismembered body parts at Dublin City Mortuary over four days between June 11 and 14.

She said “striations from a saw were visible” in cuts to the bones she observed. The cut edges of the skin were relatively sharp, she said, and the surfaces of some dismembered parts “fit together perfectly.”

The hands had been sawn through at the wrist. There was a “hacked” and “shredded appearance” to the cuts.

She concluded that the body appeared to have been buried previous to being exhumed and cut up. The first part seemed to have been found soon after it was dumped.

The jury heard that hairs found at the grave site in Wexford and on a hacksaw found in undergrowth at Dodder Valley Park in Tallaght did not have sufficient DNA material and were sent for further testing in the UK.

They required an analysis of the mitochondrial DNA, which is more sensitive than a nuclear DNA analysis.

In a statement, also read out by Ms Small, forensic scientist Michael Wallbank said he analysed samples from these hairs and from the remains of Patricia O’Connor.

He concluded the hairs from the grave and hacksaw “could have originated from her or anyone else who shares the same mitochondrial sequence as her, such as a close maternal line relative.”

There was a one in 14 chance they originated from an unrelated person of western Eurasian origin, he said.

“In my opinion, the mitochondrial sequence analysis results obtained… provide moderate support for the proposition that this hair originated from Patricia O’Connor or a close maternal line relative of hers,” he said.

This afternoon, the jury heard Stephanie O’Connor was interviewed by gardai on June 13. She said Mr Greene was the father of her mother's three younger children and he had "always been a great dad, I have always held him in high regard as being a good dad." Keith Johnston was her own father, she said.

Her grandmother Patricia had rarely left the house since she retired the previous year, she said.

When Patricia had a bad day, it was “terrible,” she “makes my mam’s life very difficult, she sucks the energy out of my mam,” she said, and “she likes making people unhappy.”

The day she disappeared, there had been a row when her grandmother threw “my cat Ziggy” out of her room onto the landing.

“Nana said the cat had mites,” and she had lumps on her legs form the bites but she told her grandmother this was because her bed had bugs.

She and her mother and children went out to the park, leaving her grandmother, who was “angry” in the house, she said.

After they returned, she heard “Nana upstairs, ranting, shouting things,” and the last thing she heard form her before she “stormed out” of the house was “I’ll be back when he pops his clogs,” she said.

She took that to mean her grandfather, Gus O’Connor.

Stephanie O’Connor slept all night and did not recall any disturbance during the night.

She was wondering if her grandmother had come back but did not check. In the days after her grandmother was reported missing, her mother was upset and Kieran Greene seemed emotional as well, “I assumed it was with worry.”

When Mr Greene told the family what happened to Patricia (on June 12), he was telling the children “when you do bad things, you have to own up to them,” she said.

He was red in the face from crying, she said, and “I started to suspect Kieran had done something to Nana.”

She said he told them Patricia had come back during the night after she left and had hit him with a hurley and “before he knew it she was dead on the floor.”

Louise O’Connor gave gardai a statement on June 14 in which she said her mother went missing on May 29. She said at 8.42pm, she was walking back from the park when Mr Greene, who was still in the house, texted her to buy food for the kids’ lunches.

Also on June 14, Keith Johnston gave a statement to gardai saying he started going out with Louise O’Connor in 1995 and she had their daughter Stephanie in 1997. They split up and Louise had a second daughter with another man, but he left and Mr Johnston later started caring for that daughter as well.

He moved into the house at Mountainview Park for 13 months around 2006 but it became “unliveable” because he and Louise were fighting a lot and he moved out again. Patricia had “a foul mouth on her”, seemed to have a problem with all men and said she had been raped by a priest but never went into detail, he said.

Patricia and her husband Gus were “not together,” had separate rooms and never really spoke, Mr Johnston told gardai.

She used to “pick on” her husband, he said.

After Mr Johnston moved out, Louise began going out with Kieran Greene and the two men became “friendly.”

Mr Johnston said he got a phone call on May 31 from the second daughter to say “Nanny is missing” and she told him Patricia had walked out. He went to Mountainview Park the next day and was told there had been a “big blow up” between Patricia and Louise. Mr Greene “seemed fine.”

Mr Johnston said he noticed a timber step in the bathroom was damaged so he got materials - a drill bit and tiles - in Homebase and came back and fixed the step and tiles. Mr Greene helped him cut the wood, although he normally would not get help from Mr Greene as he was “useless,” he said.

The next day, he came back to grout the tiles but only got that half-done, he said.

“I kind of thought that I could be potentially cleaning up a crime scene,” Mr Johnston told gardai. “It was a slight feeling, a nagging thought in the back of my head.”

“I’m not going to lie, I did have a sneaky look around,” he added.

On the day he told them about Patricia, Mr Greene was a “blubbering mess,” then he started saying “he done it, he done it and getting out half-sentence.”

He thought Mr Greene said “she’s gone, she’s gone.”

“It became fairly apparent that he killed Trish and he said it was to protect the kids,” Mr Johnston said.

Mr Greene was holding up his top and saying “she hit him with a hurl.” He said he was going to turn himself in to the gardai.

Mr Johnston also told gardai he painted the bathroom cream and before that it was “snow white.”

“I didn’t see any mark on it, and I did have a quick look,” he said.

The jury heard the three co-accused’s statements were all voluntary. Mr Justice Paul McDermott warned the jury that nothing said in a statement by one defendant against a co-accused was admissible as evidence against that co-accused.

Earlier, one of the interviewing gardai, Detective Garda David Connolly, was cross examined about the June interviews Mr Greene gave.

Gardai did not initially believe Mr Greene's account of having killed Ms O'Connor because at that stage the information they had was that the body parts came from a man in his 20s, he said.

They "could not accept what Kieran Greene was telling us" and it was "an unusual story," he told Conor Devally SC, for Mr Greene.

Det Gda Connolly agreed that in his account of dismembering the body, Mr Greene had not mentioned cutting off the hands.

In a June 13 interview, gardai asked him to tell them "about going to Wexford and everything you did."

Det Gda Connolly confirmed that Mr Greene's response was "yeah, we went."

The trial continues.

