‘I have it to cut open my seatbelt’ – mother of one told gardaí she drives with Stanley knife in case of emergency

A driver caught carrying a knife had previously been cut out of an overturned car after a “terrifying” accident and kept the blade in case this ever happened again.

Mother-of-one Suzanne Gledhill (31) said the Stanley knife she had in her car was to cut her seatbelt in an emergency.

Judge Gerard Jones found her guilty of unlawful possession of the knife but said he would strike the case out, leaving her without a criminal record if she made a €200 charity donation.

Gledhill, a hotel worker of Allenwood, Co Kildare, had pleaded not guilty.

A garda told Dublin District Court he pulled the accused in as she drove a Volkswagen Passat at Sybil Hill Road, Raheny on April 10 last year.

He decided to search the car and discovered a Stanley knife in the door pocket.

Gledhill told him: “I have it to cut open my seatbelt”, but the gardaí said this was not a reasonable excuse.

He noticed her belt was clipped in behind her back before he arrested her.

The accused said she earlier went through a Covid checkpoint.

She had bought the knife, which was a “common tool,” in a discount store, her defence said. There was nothing sinister about it and she did explain it to the garda.

Gledhill had been in a terrible car accident in 2019 in which her car overturned, she was stuck inside it and had to be cut out, the court heard.

This had been a very frightening experience and she did not want to find herself in that position again.