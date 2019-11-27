'I have always denied any wrongdoing' - comedian Al Porter speaks out after sexual assault case against him is dropped

The former TV and radio presenter (26) walked free from Dublin District Court today after the case was withdrawn and struck out at the request of the State.

The media had been prohibited from identifying Mr Porter but he can now be named, as Judge John Hughes lifted the reporting ban after striking the case out.

Mr Porter, whose real name is Alan Kavanagh, had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on the man in December 2016.

The entertainer, from Tallaght but with an address at Eglin Road, Ballsbridge, has previously hosted Blind Date on TV3, was a lunchtime radio presenter on Today FM and starred in Christmas pantos.

Outside court this afternoon, he said he agreed with waiving his anonymity and that he had "always denied any wrongdoing whatsoever in this case."

Today was Mr Porter's third day in Dublin District Court on the sexual assault charge, but he had not been named until now following a court order.

Prosecution barrister Diarmuid Collins told Judge Hughes this afternoon: "the position is that prosecution is not proceeding any further and I'm asking the court to strike out the charge."

The judge did so and told Porter: "thank you for coming to court, Mr Kavanagh."

The court was not told of any reason for the DPP's decision to withdraw the charge.

Eight national media outlets had challenged the reporting ban and renewed their application to have it removed.

Shane English BL said he represented INM, the Irish Times, RTE, The Sunday Times, the Irish Sun, the Irish Examiner, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Daily Star.

Mr English said Judge John O'Leary had made the original order prohibiting Mr Porter's identification and asked Judge Hughes for a second time to vacate that order.

Defence solicitor Michael Staines said he was "neutral" on the matter but had earlier pointed out the potential of identifying the complainant by naming the "ex-accused." Judge Hughes said Mr Porter had pleaded not guilty and the defence had already stated he was not entitled to anonymity and not seeking that.

Judge Hughes previously asked the complainant to be consulted on whether Mr Porter should be identified in the media.

The court heard this had been done and the man had "no difficulty" with this.

It had always been the DPP's view that there was no necessity for Mr Porter to have anonymity, Mr Collins said.

Judge Hughes said in such cases there was a "vortex of often competing rights," including the Constitutional requirement for justice to be administered in public.

The media were the "eyes and ears of the public", he said.

The law was clear in sexual assault cases that an accused person had no automatic entitlement to anonymity, the judge said. Referring to case law, he said in the absence of explicit statutory provisions, the court could not prohibit publication of an accused's name.

"Accordingly, I shall not do so," he said, varying Judge O'Leary's order.

He ruled the location and date of the alleged offence should not be published and this was consented to by the media.

The judge stressed that all accused people were presumed innocent throughout proceedings.

"The publication of the identity of the former accused... might lead to inevitable negative comments on social media and elsewhere, but this is not a court of public opinion," the judge added. "While social media platforms at this point may not be considered publishers, this may not be the end of their responsibilities in publishing content."

"Today the DPP has directed to drop their charge," Mr Porter said outside the Criminal Courts of Justice, flanked by supporters.

He thanked his friends, family and legal team.

"For two long and very anxious years, I have fully co-operated and I have respected the legal process. Just to say I was in complete agreement with waiving anonymity today, even before I knew that the DPP had made their decision to withdraw the case, to withdraw the charge because I have always denied any wrongdoing whatsoever in this case," he said.

Mr Porter stood down from his role as Today FM lunchtime presenter in 2017, with his TV3 show Blind Date dropped shortly after.

