'I have a knife and I'll stab you' – man jailed for frenzied and terrifying morning spree of knife-point hold-ups

In 45 minutes, Karl McDermott of The Beech, Clonshaugh, carried out two robberies, three attempted robberies and one hijacking of a child’s bicycle

Declan Brennan

A man who was high on drugs when he went on an early-morning spree of knife-point hold-ups has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Karl McDermott (26) hijacked a bike from a 14-year-old schoolboy shortly after he had been tackled by a shop manager during a knife-point robbery of a Mace shop in Finglas, north Dublin.

