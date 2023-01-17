'I have a knife and I'll stab you' – man jailed for frenzied and terrifying morning spree of knife-point hold-ups

A man who was high on drugs when he went on an early-morning spree of knife-point hold-ups has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Karl McDermott (26) hijacked a bike from a 14-year-old schoolboy shortly after he had been tackled by a shop manager during a knife-point robbery of a Mace shop in Finglas, north Dublin.

The boy was cycling to school when McDermott, who was holding the knife, stopped the boy and told him: “Get off the bike and give it to me.”

Minutes later, McDermott tried to rob a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school. The teenager was wearing headphones and couldn't hear McDermott but saw his mouth was moving and he was holding a large knife.

Fearful that he would try to rob or injure her, she ran around him and away.

She ran until she arrived at her school, at which point she realised she was safe and began crying, Garda Ciaran Molony told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Gda Molony told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that in a 45-minute time period up to 8.15am on May 4, 2022, McDermott carried out two robberies, three attempted robberies and one hijacking of a bicycle, all in the Finglas area. According to one witness, he was armed with a butcher’s knife.

McDermott of The Beech, Clonshaugh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to these offences in court today.

After the attempted robbery of the teenage girl, McDermott approached a woman on her way to work.

He told her: “Give me your phone. I have a knife and Ill stab you.”

Terrified, the woman ran away. She saw gardaí nearby and told them what had happened.

In the meantime, McDermott had entered a local laundrette and told staff: “Give me the money or I will kill you.”

The court heard that the victims described McDermott as being drunk or on something. All of the victims declined to prepare victim impact statements.



Mark Lynam BL, defending, said his client was under the influence on tablets and alcohol when he went on this rampage.

Counsel said McDermott's behaviour was wild and irrational and not necessarily aimed at getting money.

Gda Molony agreed that when sober, McDermott was co-operative and straightforward to deal with. Mr Lynam asked the court to allow his client to access residential drug treatment so that he could be released to look after his child.

Judge Nolan said McDermott was out of control at the time of his offending and had no regard for his victims. He said he created very frightening situations for people, including children.

The judge noted his record of previous offending, adding that McDermott is a menace to society when he takes alcohol, drugs or both. He accepted that McDermott is remorseful when he is sober and has spent significant time in prison already.

But he said McDermott behaved in a very violent way and was threatening and menacing. He imposed a sentence of five and a half years.

This sentence is to run consecutive to a three-year prison term he imposed for a knife-point attempted robbery carried out at the Circle K on the Clonshaugh Road, Clonshaugh on December 3, 2021.

McDermott had been remanded on bail for this offence before committing the May 2022 offences.

Judge Nolan suspended the final year of the eight-and-a-half year prison term on condition that McDermott keep the peace and engage with the Probation Service for one year.