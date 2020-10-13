'I felt sick to my stomach' - Lemon & Duke owner on moment he realised FBD battle would 'go legal'

A Dublin publican sent FBD’s head of business an article detailing the insurer’s profits last year as he was “angry” over the company’s refusal to pay compensation for losses incurred by the Covid pandemic, the Commercial Court has heard.

Noel Anderson, managing director of Lemon & Duke, said he had been sold a policy which he believed explicitly covered his business for coronavirus

“I could see the money they had made in 2019 and I seen the position my staff were in and I was angry,” he said.

Staff had to move back in with their parents and he had to provide some with vouchers to buy food after Lemon & Duke was forced to close, he told the court.

Mr Anderson co-owns the bar with rugby players Rob and Dave Kearney, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip.

He is one of four publicans suing FBD over its refusal to indemnify them for the disruption to their businesses due to Covid-19.

He said he started to become seriously concerned about the coronavirus in February, to the point that he was “obsessed” with it.

After returning from the UK, where he attended the Ireland and England Six Nations game on February 23, he started to make enquiries about insurance policies.

He messaged fellow publicans in a WhatsApp group called “a few pints” to ask if anyone knew of an insurer offering cover for coronavirus.

Marcus Houlihan, owner of the Long Hall bar, replied to say it was his understanding that FBD was providing such cover.

Mr Anderson said he contacted John Reade, FBD’s head of business, the next day.

He told the court he was acquainted with Mr Reade through his work as vice-chairman of the Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and had met him on a number of occasions.

Mr Anderson said he asked him “straight out” whether FBD was covering coronavirus, and if so, would they insure Lemon & Duke.

“He rang me back around lunchtime… he explained it was good news, they were covering coronavirus but only for pubs and not restaurants. I remember that because I remember thinking Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, won’t be happy about that”.

A meeting was subsequently set up for March 2 with FBD sales executive Paul Shanahan.

Mr Anderson said they discussed the price of the premium and a side letter outlining the business would be covered for coronavirus in the event his business was forced to close.

They agreed a premium of €27,000 and a side letter was furnished by email later that day, he told the court.

He said he understood the policy clearly meant that if the premises was forcibly shut down by coronavirus, his employees’ wages, his own personal wages and the business was protected.

Mr Anderson paid the premium in a one-off payment and said he was “thrilled” and “relieved”.

In the coming days the situation with coronavirus started to deteriorate and he said he contacted Mr Shanahan via email on March 11 to voice his concerns.

He said Mr Shanahan phoned him back to assure him everyone was okay and he “didn’t like that” as he preferred there to be a “paper trail”.

Mr Anderson said on the morning of March 15, at around 9.30am he phoned John Reade and was very impressed that he took his phone call as he works a 9-5 job.

On March 16, after the pubs had been ordered to close, Mr Anderson said he noticed a change in Mr Reade.

“He was a lot more cagey with me on the phone, I was alarmed by his tone of voice. He’s quite an open and honest person, but he was a lot more reserved. He said ‘you should be okay’ and I thought, oh my God, they are not about to do me here.”

A meeting took place between representatives of the LVA with senior FBD staff, including now former CEO Fiona Muldoon, on St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Anderson said he was concerned FBD would renege on their agreement after this meeting.

He said he was “sick to his stomach” when FBD sent a letter in April withdrawing the representations previously made.

Remy Farrell SC, barrister for FBD, asked Mr Anderson under cross-examination if he had ever sought cover for infectious diseases prior to 2020.

He replied he hadn’t.

Mr Farrell also said Mr Shanahan “doesn’t have any recollection” of a phone call on March 11. He put it to Mr Anderson that the LVA went into the meeting with the Government on March 15 seeking for the pubs to be closed.

He asked if business interruption cover was at the back of the LVA’s mind.

Mr Anderson said that the LVA doesn’t have the authority to close pubs and they were simply seeking clarity about the situation.

Christopher Kelly, owner of Sinnott’s bar on St Stephen’s Green, also gave evidence.

He told the court his group, which consists of 11 pubs, employs 300 people, 90pc of whom had to be laid off.

“I had a grown man cry in front of me this week as he can’t pay his mortgage. He has four kids. This isn’t just about monetary gain,” Mr Kelly told the court

He described his pub group as “the biggest on FBD’s books”.

Mr Kelly said in his previous dealings he found FBD to be very fair and straight when dealing with any claims from third parties.

He paid FBD €3m for insurance over the years and had only made claims of around €300,000 he said.

In his view, the policy was in plain English and the words used meant his businesses were covered for all losses caused by the Covid pandemic.

Sinnotts bar, Sean’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke are all suing FBD as part of test cases which could have a significant impact on more than 1,100 businesses.

The pubs are arguing their policies have a clause which states they were to be indemnified if their premises were closed by order of a local authority or Government if there are “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

The hearing continues.

Online Editors