'I feel robbed' - family of Derry Coakley hit out after State enters no prosecution order against deceased man who was charged with his murder

Derry Coakley was fatally shot on a farm near Macroom, Co. Cork.

THE family of a man shot and killed while he worked on a tractor have claimed they have not received justice.

The family of Derry Coakley (58) hit out after the State entered a nolle prosequi or no prosecution order against the late Gerard Lynch

(68) who was charged with the murder of the agricultural contractor on October 23 2018.

Mr Lynch was charged with the murder of the father of one before Bandon District Court two years ago.

However, he died last August before the case arrived for trial before the Central Criminal Court.

The case was formally dropped before the Central Criminal Court session in Cork on Monday.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Coakley's daughter, Deirdre, said they had not received justice or the closure they had hoped for.

"I feel robbed - I won't have my Dad to walk me down the aisle, it is something I think about every night before I go to sleep," she said.

"I have had the worst two years of my life, and I am only 22 years old. You can't comprehend it."

Deirdre said her family couldn't understand how such a clear-cut case took two years to arrive for trial.

She said Gerard Lynch had offered a plea to manslaughter but this was initially turned down by the State.

"I came in to try and find any bit of closure. But they closed the case today because Gerard Lynch, who murdered my father, died. The

case cannot go ahead."

"To see some sort of justice done for my Dad was all I wanted. But to have him die before any sort of justice is just not fair."

"The Gardaí and the State knew it was murder so they would not accept the plea to manslaughter."

The case and trial was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and then Gerard Lynch's medical condition rapidly deteriorated.

Lynch died before the State had a chance to then allow a manslaughter plea to be accepted to offer something to the Coakley family given the circumstances of the case.

"I didn't get justice and I know that no justice will bring him back. But some bit of (acknowledgement) - to say you did wrong. Gerard Lynch did wrong and should not have taken a life."

"He took everything from me that day."

"I don't know how the (legal) process is so slow - it was so clear-cut. I can't understand how it wasn't brought quicker to court."

Lynch was charged with the murder of the agricultural contractor and father of one at Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork shortly after 11pm on October 23.

The area involved is located some 4km outside the Cork town.

Lynch, a father of two from Curraheen, Raleigh North, Macroom, replied "No comment" when the charge was formally put to him before the district court.

The retired cabinet maker was initially remanded in custody.

Mr Coakley, who lived with his elderly mother at Castle Street in Macroom, was working with a tractor when he suffered fatal injuries

from a shotgun blast.

While badly injured, he was able to contact a friend and raise the alarm. Mr Coakley left the scene on his tractor and was apparently trying to reach safety when he was apparently overcome by the scale of his injuries.

He was later found unresponsive by his friend who had raced to the area.

Despite desperate efforts by emergency services, Mr Coakley was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Mr Coakley was described as a well-known figure within the mid Cork community thanks to his contracting work with Cork Co Council.

Councillor Ted Lucey said Mr Coakley was known as one of the hardest working individuals in the area.

"Derry used to do some work for the council here, and his father before him, with diggers and tractors," he said.

"You couldn't meet a better man to do a job. The town of Macroom would have fallen down several times but for him."

"He would do everything from clearing snow in winter to digging streets and all sorts of maintenance."

Mr Coakley was teetotal and did not smoke.

His family are very well respected in the town as they also run a popular local taxi business.

Online Editors