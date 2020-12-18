| 10.2°C Dublin

'I don't think he'll ever be the same' - man (76) lay injured alone for five days after assault by neighbour

Daughter of pensioner speaks out as man (23) gets six-year jail sentence for attacks on elderly neighbour and teenage girl

Dean Quigley (23) threatened to kill his elderly neighbour, who was so terrified of his attacker returning that he hid in his home for almost a week Expand

Robin Schiller

The daughter of a pensioner who lay seriously injured in his home for five days after being assaulted by his neighbour has said her father will never recover from the attack.

Serial offender Dean Quigley (23) was yesterday given a six-year sentence at Dublin Circuit Court over separate attacks on his elderly neighbour and a 17-year-old girl.

In the first crime he punched and dragged the teenager by her hair in an early-morning assault with the victim fearing she would die as he beat her.

