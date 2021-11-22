BUSINESSMAN Kevin Lunney has said the scars and trauma of his kidnapping and torture will remain with him and his family for the rest of their lives.

Mr Lunney (52) said he could not fathom the intent or reasoning behind the crime and said he was “saddened” that his attackers had also “ruined their own lives”.

Victim impact evidence was being given at the Special Criminal Court today in a sentencing hearing for three men who were convicted over the Quinn executive’s abduction in 2019.

Their sentencing was adjourned to December 20.

YZ (40), along with Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road and Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, were found guilty two weeks ago of falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney (52).

A fourth accused, Luke O’Reilly (68), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was acquitted.

They had all denied the charges in a nine-week trial at the three-judge, non-jury court.

Mr Lunney, a father-of-six and director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was kidnapped outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home on September 17, 2019.

He was bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a horsebox in a yard at Drumbrade, Co Cavan, where his captors ordered him to resign, beat and slashed him, broke his leg with a wooden post, carved the company initials QIH into his chest with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach.

Mr Lunney was left in his boxer shorts, covered in blood on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, where he crawled to safety and flagged down a passing tractor.

In a victim impact statement, read out to the court by Detective Garda Linda Harkin today, Mr Lunney said he knew the physical scars and mental trauma of the events of September 17, 2019 would remain with him and his family for the rest of their lives.

He said he thought every day about the effects it had had on his family, who had been “my rock and my refuge.”

The anguish his family had had to endure has been of greater torment to him than the physical pain of the attack, he said.

He hoped and prayed that they could remain resilient. Mr Lunney said he was also aware of the toll on his work colleagues and said he respected them and thanked them for their courage and fortitude.

He would be forever grateful for the raw emotion and solidarity that emerged from a march held after his abduction, as well as the wishes of many friends and starngers.

“It has been a long and difficult journey, in this trial,” he said, and he had the utmost respect for the court and everyone involved in ensuring the rule of law was upheld. However, he said he was mindful that the “journey to full accountability” was not yet complete.

Mr Lunney said he did not know the accused and did not know the reason they did what they did.

"I don't know why they decided to do what they did. I don't know them and they don't know me,” he said.

“I am saddened at a human level that they have ruined their own lives with their actions,” he said, and sympathised with their families.

He could not fathom "the intent or reasoning that encouraged and enticed them to commit this crime”, he said.

“I trust that those involved now realise that there will never be a place in our community for violence or any other form of intimidation,” he said.

“I thank the man who found me on the roadside and the others who stopped and attended, who in so doing, saved my life,” he said.

He also thanked the doctors and nurses who “nursed me back to health,” and the gardai and PSNI.

The accused were further remanded in custody pending sentence.

