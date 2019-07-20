A 45-year-old man responded “I didn’t do it” when charged with the murder of Aidan McMenamy.

'I didn’t do it' - man (45) charged with murder after Dublin stabbing

Anthony Paget (45), of Carnlough Road, Cabra, appeared before Judge Michael Coughlan at a sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Pádraig Cleary of Mountjoy Garda Station gave evidence of Mr Paget’s arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court Mr Paget was charged at Mountjoy Garda Station at 4.05pm today.

In reply to caution, Mr Paget said: "I didn’t do it."

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill Court on Wednesday next.

A solicitor for Mr Paget requested medical attention for his client, stating he was suffering from a number of serious injuries.

He added that Det Sgt Cleary can attest to this fact, with the detective responding: "That’s correct."

Judge Michael Coughlan directed that Mr Paget receive all necessary medical treatment.

Mr Paget’s solicitor also requested legal aid, saying his client was in receipt of disability allowance. Judge Coughlan also granted the request for legal aid.

Stab victim McMenamy (45), was discovered in the back of a property in the North Strand area of Dublin at 4am on Friday. It is believed he had been living at the address at Clinch’s Court with a number of other people.

The alarm was raised at 4am and Mr McMenamy was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene was preserved and the state pathologist notified. A post mortem took place on Friday evening.

Independent councillor and former Lord Mayor Christy Burke offered his deepest sympathy to the family of the victim.

"I know the community is in shock," he said.

Gardaí later appealed to any people who were in the area between 3am and 4.15am or any taxis with dash-cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

