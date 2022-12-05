| 7.1°C Dublin

‘I did it for us Mark. I did it for love,’ murder accused told husband after stabbing man to death, court hears

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly Expand
Joe Howell, with his wife Caroline Howell leaving the Central Criminal Court today. PIC: Collins Courts Expand

Eoin Reynolds

Christina Anderson was feeding fruit to her baby when gardaí arrived at her home shortly after she had stabbed a man to death, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Her trial also heard from a long time friend of Ms Anderson, who said that in the days before the stabbing the accused believed she was "under threat from her neighbours" and that there were criminals in her estate trying to drive out non-criminals.

