Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has received an apology and an undisclosed financial settlement from a former Fianna Fáil TD in the High Court as part of the settlement of defamation proceedings.

Ms McDonald sued former Louth TD Declan Breathnach over comments on Twitter in October 2018 in which she alleged he portrayed her as condoning the murders of members of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Breathnach initially indicated he would fight the case.

However, today Mr Justice Charles Meenan heard the matter had been settled on confidential terms and that Mr Breathnach deeply regretted his comments.

A statement of apology from Mr Breathnach’s was read out by his counsel Darren Lehane BL.

“On October 11, 2018 I published a statement on Twitter concerning Mary Lou McDonald in which I wrongly accused Ms McDonald of being a hypocrite and someone who condoned the murders of members of An Garda Síochána,” the statement said.

“I deeply regret that I made these unfounded and damaging accusations and I retract them in full.

“I unreservedly apologise to Ms McDonald for the upset and distress caused by my comments and for my unjustified attack on her reputation.”

Ms McDonald’s action against Mr Breathnach, who lost his seat in the General Election in February, centred around Twitter posts on the day the Disclosures Tribunal published its report on the treatment of garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The Sinn Féin president posted a tweet saying Sgt McCabe had been “repulsively denigrated”.

She added: “Shame on those who set out to destroy him.”

Mr Breathnach responded on Twitter asking Ms McDonald what she had to say about “your compatriates [sic] association with those involved in the murder” of three named gardaí. Among those mentioned in the tweet were Garda Tony Golden, who was murdered by a dissident republican in 2015, and Sgt Patrick Morrissey, who was murdered by the INLA in 1985.

In her proceedings, Ms McDonald alleged the words used by Mr Breathnach meant her sympathy for Sgt McCabe and condemnation of those who set out to destroy him was “disingenuous and insincere”.

She claimed his tweet meant she failed to speak out against the murders of members of the force by dissident republicans and criminal gangs, and that she condoned such killings and was a hypocrite.

In defence papers filed last year, lawyers for Mr Breathnach denied his tweet was defamatory in the manner alleged by Ms McDonald and the case appeared set to go to trial.

However, Mr Breathnach’s apology and other undisclosed terms of settlement mean that will not now be the case.

Ms McDonald was represented by Johnsons Solicitors, a law firm specialising in defamation work.

In a statement, her solicitor Laura Cunningham said: “I am pleased that my client, Mary Lou McDonald, is satisfied that her reputation has been completely vindicated following the categoric apology made to her on behalf of Declan Breathnach before the High Court this morning, together with a financial settlement reached with Mr Breathnach.

“My client had been left with absolutely no alternative but to take this legal action as a result of an entirely unprovoked attack upon her good name by Mr Breathnach on Twitter.

“My client is not prepared to tolerate false and malicious accusations being made against her and today’s announcement reflects this.”

Ms McDonald’s counsel Tom Hogan SC asked for the matter to be adjourned “to allow the implementation of other terms”.

He said the terms of the settlement will remain confidential between the parties.

Final orders in the case are expected to be made in August.

