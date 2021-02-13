‘I crossed paths with the devil in Terenure College’ – victims of John McClean reveal impact of abuse

The systematic sexual abuse inflicted by rugby coach John McClean over the course of three decades at Terenure College had a devastating affect on the 23 schoolboys he preyed on.

Through the years, as a direct result of his crimes, McClean (76) caused relationships to break down and young men to attempt to take their own lives, while also leaving lifelong psychological scars that will never fully heal.

This week, Dublin Circuit Court heard statements from the 23 survivors who detailed how the abuse carried about by the man known as ‘The Doc’ has severely had an impact on each of them.

One victim said that as a result of being sexually harmed he was unable to commit to relationships and that it left him with a feeling of no self-worth and no self-confidence.

Molested at the age of 15, he has suffered a lifetime of depression and anxiety, and was once hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

Another victim, aged 12 at the time, described himself as a promising student and athlete but that McClean’s crimes “knocked every ounce of confidence out of me”.

The man described how he now always considers death and has taken anti-depressants for decades, while his marriage also ended.

This, he said, was “all because I challenged John McClean for sexually assaulting me as a child”.

McClean’s abuse also left one man suffering from “torturous visions” in his head which he has spent years attempting to block out.

One of these flashbacks was so severe it led to him overdosing on paracetamol and waking up in hospital two days later.

The man, aged 12 when he was targeted in the early 1980s, vowed to his family that he would never attempt suicide again.

McClean also abused two brothers over separate periods which later led to a breakdown in the siblings’ relationship.

It was only in recent years they found out that the other was also a victim of ‘The Doc’.

The eldest, first indecently assaulted in the mid-1970s when he was 12, said he spent years being lonely and contemplated suicide.

“The biggest loss was my family life. We lost out 40 years of not being brothers and all that this involves, and there is no way of getting that back,” he said.

His younger brother was also aged 12 when the abuse at the hands of McClean began in the 1980s.

In later years he said he ran off to England to avoid the pain he was feeling from what he had suffered.

He detailed how he ended up begging on the streets of London, shoplifting and “getting off my head on drugs”. He later served a custodial sentence.

The man, now aged in his 50s, revealed how he had suicidal thoughts and always felt alone.

He described the rugby coach as “evil personified” and said that he “crossed paths with the devil in Terenure College”.

Another boy went on to work in an area specialising in helping vulnerable children who had been preyed on by the likes of McClean.

The victim, aged 12 when first abused, later became an expert in his field in relation to child sex abuse treatment.

One man suffered from a benzodiazepine addiction in later life and had to undergo treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility in his 30s. He said that it was “extremely stressful and emotional to revisit these experiences over 40 years after their occurrence”, but praised the gardaí for their sensitivity in handling the case.

Another victim told the court the abuse brings back a trauma within his emotional life that will never go away, and that “each day it occupies some part of my emotions”.

One of the teacher’s victims, who was 13 at the time, said the abuse had left a scar from which he will never recover, and had at times found it difficult to deal with “this nightmare” on his own.

Wiping away tears reading his statement, he told the court he wanted to draw a line on the episode, and that, being a father of young children, he was determined not to let what McClean did to him ruin his life.

Many victims described being unable to tell their loved ones of the horror that McClean inflicted on them.

A complainant, molested at the age of 12, said he was only able to tell his family in his late 20s of what happened. This, he said, was a source of great distress for his parents, who felt blame for being unable to protect their son. He said that in recent years he’s led a relatively successful life and would never let what McClean did define him.

Another described how relationships with his own family suffered after the rugby coach harmed him “for his own sick pleasure”.

He said McClean was involved in the sporting careers of his relatives, and that his family were “fooled by him” and that the abuser could “do no wrong”, not knowing of what he had done to their boy.

One of his first victims, indecently assaulted at 13 in 1973, said that the constant sexual and physical harm inflicted on him would haunt a child for life.

He described how his education suffered and that he may have done better if he didn’t have to spend every morning sick with worry of McClean.

The crimes were first brought to light as far back as 1979 when one boy was sexually assaulted during a costume fitting for a school play.

‘The Doc’ was removed from costume duties, but the following year was made first year headmaster and given his own office where he went on to abuse nine boys.

The complainant who brought that abuse to the attention of the school said he looked back at this with “frustration” that they didn’t take the appropriate interest in the pupils under their care.

Another man didn’t provide a victim impact statement and said he wanted to move on with his life. One told gardaí he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make a statement to the court, another described the regret and sadness he felt with how the school handled the abuse.

The case of one boy was not prosecuted by gardaí initially, but the investigative file was reassessed when more victims came forward.

Others said they were seriously impacted by the crimes but believed Terenure College is now a great place for students.

A victim who was 16 when he was assaulted said that he was sorry to see the school’s reputation tarnished and hoped that it would recover.

He said he had got on with his life but that he should never have been put in that position.

One victim said that he was abused over a number of years but that, in third year, McClean stopped talking to him and ignored him.

“During the years I always wondered what I’d done wrong,” he said.

One victim described having issues with authority figures which has been very problematic at various times in his professional life.

Another man said he wished he could forget what McClean did to him, but can’t, and that his own children do not know of what he suffered.

McClean’s youngest known victim (11) later left Ireland and described always putting others ahead of himself in an effort to always please other people due to the abuse McClean inflicted on him.

The final complainant, abused at 13, said he had been robbed of an opportunity to be successful due to the crimes of ‘The Doc’.

McClean, of Casimir Avenue, Harolds Cross, Dublin, will be sentenced next Thursday on 27 charges of indecently assaulting the schoolboys.