‘I crossed paths with the devil in Terenure College’ – victims of John McClean reveal impact of abuse

Scars of abuse inflicted by child predator John McClean will never fully heal for victims

Former rugby coach John McClean abused boys between 1973 and 1990 while he worked for Terenure College in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts. Expand

Robin Schiller

The systematic sexual abuse inflicted by rugby coach John McClean over the course of three decades at Terenure College had a devastating affect on the 23 schoolboys he preyed on.

Through the years, as a direct result of his crimes, McClean (76) caused relationships to break down and young men to attempt to take their own lives, while also leaving lifelong psychological scars that will never fully heal.

This week, Dublin Circuit Court heard statements from the 23 survivors who detailed how the abuse carried about by the man known as ‘The Doc’ has severely had an impact on each of them.

