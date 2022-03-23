‘I apologise for the shame I have caused’ – prominent lawyer admits assaulting solicitor

A PROMINENT criminal defence lawyer has admitted assaulting a former colleague on Dublin’s quays.

Cahir O’Higgins (47) struck fellow solicitor Stephen O’Mahony, leaving him with facial injuries.

As he entered his guilty plea today, O'Higgins apologised to the victim and his own family for the "shame and embarrassment" he had caused them.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing to October at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

O'Higgins, whose practice is at Dublin’s Parkgate Street, admitted assault causing harm to Mr O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay on February 11 last year.

Defence barrister Michael O'Higgins told Judge Greally that the accused could be arraigned on the charge.

Cahir O’Higgins stood in the dock area with his hands behind his back and his head down as the charge against him was read out. The registrar asked him how he was pleading.

"Guilty," he replied.

"I apologise to Stephen O'Mahony and his family and I apologise to my own family for the shame, difficulty and embarrassment I have caused them."

Judge Greally directed a victim impact report and adjourned the case to October 18, for sentence. O'Higgins was remanded on continuing bail until his next appearance.

None of the facts of the case have yet been heard by the court.

Last September, the accused was sent forward from Dublin District Court when a book of evidence was served on him. The DPP had directed trial on indictment in his case.

The district court had heard Mr O’Higgins made no reply to the charge, which is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr O’Mahony had worked at the defendant’s firm for several years until 2020, when he established his own practice in Dublin, with offices on Camden Street.

In 2017, Mr O’Higgins was the highest paid legal aid solicitor in the country and over the past decade has been among the top earners from the scheme.