A man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Stephen Marron in Castleblayney told gardaí, "I am sorry for my actions", a court was told.

'I am sorry for my actions' - accused in deadly car crash

James Tomany (34) appeared before a special sitting of Carrickmacross district court last night. He is also charged with endangerment of a Garda in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on Tuesday night.

The accused, of Clay Road, Keady, Co Armagh was remanded in custody to Cloverhill district court on December 5 - Wednesday next week.

He faces two charges related to the incident on Main Street Castleblayney on Tuesday night.

Evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the accused was given by Garda Sgt Tom Miller.

The first charge is dangerous driving causing the death of Stephen Marron.

Accused: James Tomany, from Keady, Co Armagh arrives at Carrickmacross Court yesterday. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick

The court heard that in reply to that charge, he said: "I am sorry for my actions."

The second alleges reckless endangerment of a garda. He is accused of driving on Yorke Street, Castleblayney on to Main Street, Castleblayney while a member of An Garda Síochána was holding onto the vehicle in an attempt to prevent himself from falling from the fast-moving car and that this created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

Mr Tomany also faces two other charges alleging assault causing harm to another person on March 31, 2018. In reply to one of them he said: "The full light will be shone on this at some stage. That was the reason for going into the Garda station in the first place."

Judge Gerry Jones was told there was consent to him being remanded in custody.

Stephen Marron: Mr Marron died in the crash in Castleblayney

His solicitor Siobhan Murphy asked that Mr Tomany receive medical attention and she applied for legal aid. She said he is currently in receipt of unemployment benefit.

Garda Inspector Kevin Gavigan said he believed he is a farmer. Judge Jones said he would reserve a decision on the application.

The accused sat silently in court throughout proceedings. He was wearing black Adidas pants, a wine top and blue jacket.

Mr Tomany was charged after Stephen Marron was killed in an incident in Castleblaney on Tuesday, while Garda Michael Devlin was injured.

Funeral arrangements were confirmed for Mr Marron with Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow in St Mary's Church, Castleblayney.

