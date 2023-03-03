‘I am having significant trouble with it’ – Tony Buckley becomes fourth ex-rugby player to sue IRFU over concussion

Former Ireland international Tony Buckley has become the fourth ex-rugby player to issue legal proceedings against the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in relation to the impact of concussion injuries.

The ex-Munster, Connacht and Sale Sharks prop told Independent.ie that he had not taken the decision lightly.

Proceedings were issued on behalf of the 42-year-old Cork man in the High Court yesterday.

The filing gave notice of an intended action against the IRFU, Munster Rugby, Sale Rugby Cub, England’s Rugby Football Union and the sport’s governing body, World Rugby.

He is the fourth ex-professional player to issue proceedings in the Irish courts, following on from actions filed last year by ex-internationals David Corkery and Declan Fitzpatrick and ex-interprovincial player Ben Marshall.

All four are being represented by Maguire McClafferty, a Dublin law firm which is involved in an international legal campaign highlighting the issue of concussion in rugby.

“It is not a decision you come to lightly. It is not made at the spur of the moment. But it has got to the stage where it has to be done,” Mr Buckley told Independent.ie.

“Unfortunately, I wish it wasn’t the case, but I am having significant trouble with it.”

Mr Buckley said he did not want to go into detail at this point about the extent of his injuries, but revealed that as he had played in England for several years, he had more access to help through the Rugby Players’ Association there than he felt was available to former players in Ireland.

He said he was also taking part in an ongoing study on the impact of concussion on the health of past players who played in England.

Mr Buckley played 25 times for Ireland between 2007 and 2011, lining out in Six Nationals and Rugby World Cup games. His professional rugby playing career spanned 2004 to 2014,

The Irish lawsuits come as over 200 ex-players in England and Wales have sued or intend to sue rugby authorities there and World Rugby.

The UK plaintiffs are represented by English solicitor Richard Boardman, of Ryland Legal, who has been at the forefront of a campaign to secure changes to the playing calendar and training regulations so that there are shorter seasons with fewer games and less contact sessions.

Rylands Legal and Maguire McClafferty have been working in cooperation with each other.

Responding to the lawsuits issued by Mr Corkery, Mr Fitzpatrick and Mr Marshall last year, the IRFU said it would be inappropriate to comment on the cases directly and that they were now being handled by its insurers.

The statement added: “People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media.

“Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

“Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.”