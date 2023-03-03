| 7.9°C Dublin

‘I am having significant trouble with it’ – Tony Buckley becomes fourth ex-rugby player to sue IRFU over concussion

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Former Ireland international Tony Buckley has become the fourth ex-rugby player to issue legal proceedings against the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in relation to the impact of concussion injuries.

The ex-Munster, Connacht and Sale Sharks prop told Independent.ie that he had not taken the decision lightly.

