A woman who was sexually abused by her adopted father has spoken out about the abuse saying it was "like walking through a house that is on fire".

A woman who was sexually abused by her adopted father has spoken out about the abuse saying it was "like walking through a house that is on fire".

'I adored him, he was my dad' - woman who was sexually abused by adopted father

John Rossi was jailed on Wednesday for five years for sexually abusing his adopted daughter, Suzanne Connolly, from 1982 to 1985 when she was aged 11 to 14.

Suzanne said she was 14 when she first told the RUC that her adoptive father had repeatedly sexually abused her. That was in 1985. She is 47 now. It has taken 34 years for her to get Mr Rossi to court.

Waiving her right to anonymity, Suzanne said she wants other potential victims to feel vindicated and come forward and to shine a spotlight on the system.

Speaking to RTE Radio One, Suzanne described her adoptive home as "happy" and the family she was adopted into as a "well- to-do family, living in a nice area of Belfast".

Suzanne was just 11-years-old when her adoptive father started grooming her.

"There's a process of grooming that goes on in many cases of child abuse. That period of grooming went on for some time and the full-blown abuse kicked in towards 11-years-old.

"I adored him, he was my dad. I idolised him .... He told me what was happening was special and our secret. I thought it happened in every house. I didn't realise it was wrong until I was 14 and I confided in one of my school friends and she said that's wrong."

It was at this time that she "lost her innocence" and woke up to what was happening to her.

"Around that time he [Mr Rossi] was hospitalised for 18 weeks. I refused to go and see him in the hospital. That was the waking up period ... I knew I needed out of the house. My then-mother, Barbara was having me see a psychiatrist in Belfast at the time because I was acting out and being disruptive ... I told the psychiatrist - you need to get me out of that house - I didn't tell her why ... she got me into care."

It was at this time in 1985 that Suzanne said she reported the abuse to the police, but nothing happened.

Two years later, in 1987, she was visited in the children’s home by her adoptive father.

"It took 34 years for it to be dealt with in the courts" said Suzanne. "I went into care for the first couple of years. I was known as a liar and these were known as allegations. I said to him finally 'you need to tell mum the truth'. My case went from pillar to post. Years later we went back to the police and made another statement because the last statement and file were lost.... it just went on and on."

Suzanne describes the aftermath of the abuse as being like "battery acid under your skin. It is like walking through a house that is on fire.”

She is driven by the determination that others may not suffer as she has.

“This country has to wake up to paedophilia.

"We are not looking at the causes of paedophilia and what we can do about it ... there is an 'I can't get my head around it' attitude so I'm going to sit on my hands ... because it’s easier to listen to the paedophilia agenda ... than tackle paedophilia head on.

"The spotlight is on the system but the spotlight needs to be on the causes of this. I'm talking about preventions as well as bringing people to justice. In Germany there is no mandatory reporting of paedophiles [like there is here]... It means predators or would-be predators don't come forward to get help. In Germany those who have assaulted children can come forward to prevent reoffending."

Suzanne is adding her voice to the growing demand for change in the way abuse is handled and is asking for a complete overhaul of the system. She says while there is currently a focus on how cases are handled, this is not what we should be concentrating on.

"The real issue is how we are allowing paedophilia to be a norm in our society today. It needs to be addressed. It's endemic, it's under our noses, we are allowing it.

"The statistics speak for themselves," said Suzanne. "In the 2002 Savi report [Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland], 42pc of all women said they had experienced some form of sexual assault. The next batch of figures we had was in 2009 ... Of the 100pc of known cases [of abuse], 10pc went to trial, of that, 8pc got convictions. So, from the 100pc of known cases, 0.8pc got convicted and that’s not even to say the sentences were commensurate with the crimes."

While Suzanne is relieved her abusive adoptive father has finally received jail time for the crimes he committed against her, she believes it's nowhere near enough.

"He will walk away after two and a half years ... he pleaded guilty to 18 out of 20 counts. There was digital penetration, that is technically rape. On the books, what he has admitted to includes rape.

"If you asked any adult, sane person in Ireland if they knew a child who had been raped and the perpetrator had got two and a half years in jail, would you think it was commensurate? The answer is obviously no ... The outcome was a disgrace."

Online Editors