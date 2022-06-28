‘Hysterical’ man pointed dagger at gardai outside flats

Gerard Hand's solicitor said at no time was it the accused's intention to try to harm the gardaí. Stock image

A Dublin man who pointed a dagger at gardaí when they investigated an incident at his home was worried about harming himself and “hysterical” at the time.

Gerard Hand (26) was arrested after he barricaded himself into his apartment.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him an eight-month suspended sentence and put him on a one-year probation bond.

Mr Hand, with an address at Dorset Street in the north inner city, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to producing a weapon.

Gardaí were called to Sheridan Place apartments, Dorset Street on February 28, 2019.

It was reported a man was harming himself and Hand emerged with a dagger and pointed it aggressively at gardaí before returning to the apartment and barricading himself inside.

Armed gardaí breached the barricade and arrested him.

Hand was waving the knife about but was telling gardaí to go away, his solicitor Michael Kelleher said. At no time was it his intention to try to harm the gardaí.

The accused was worried about what he was going to do to himself and “quite hysterical” at the time, Mr Kelleher said.

Separately, the accused was involved in an argument at Killiney Dart station on August 20, 2019.

Hand and another man allegedly attempted to assault a third man, who had to flee over a cafe counter. In the process, €100 worth of damage was caused to a coffee machine and crockery. Hand admitted criminal damage.