Husband who killed wife with samurai sword before telling son ‘You’re next’ is sentenced to life for murder

  • William Eagers savagely attacked Jean Eagers at their home in Dublin on Father’s Day in 2020 
  • Distraught son witnessed the horrific assault and raised the alarm
  • Daughter tells court her mother was an ‘amazing’ person and the family's lives have been destroyed 
Jean Eagers was murdered by her husband William Eagers in June 2020 Expand
Jean Eagers' brother Ronnie O'Farrell leaving court today after the sentencing of William Eagers for her murder. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Jean Eagers' brother Ronnie O'Farrell leaving court today after the sentencing of William Eagers for her murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Jean Eagers was murdered by her husband William Eagers in June 2020

Alison O'Riordan

A man murdered his wife of 34 years “on an ordinary Sunday morning” by thrusting a samurai sword into her 16 times before turning to their son and telling him “you're next”, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Dillon Eagers told the court today that he had tried in vain to save his mother Jean as she was murdered by his father William in their home, and now suffers constant night terrors and has undergone hours of therapy as a result.

